OKANOGAN — An Omak man was charged Feb. 18 in Okanogan County Superior Court with vehicular homicide and vehicular assault in connection with a vehicle accident Feb. 13 southeast of Omak.
Bail was set at $150,000 for Martin Thomas Stanley, 20, during a preliminary hearing Feb. 16.
A 15-year-old girl died in the wreck. Stanley and another passenger, Michael L. Timentwa, 18, Omak, were injured.
Probable cause was established during a preliminary hearing Feb. 16 before Judge Chris Culp. Stanley may not be released from jail without a hearing, according to court records.
Arraignment was set for Feb. 22. Stanley has retained counsel.
A report by Washington State Patrol Trooper Lars Weigel accompanied the charging document as a probable cause statement.
Weigel’s report said he arrived at the accident scene, on Highway 155 southeast of Omak at the Timberline area, to find a pickup truck on its top in a ditch off the northbound shoulder. Fire and emergency medical service personnel were working to free a person trapped in the vehicle.
The trooper wrote that he observed several beer cans on the roadway.
Colville Tribal Police notified Weigel that the girl was deceased.
Stanley and Timentwa were both in an ambulance.
“Upon initial contact with Stanley, I could immediately detect the intense odor of intoxicants coming from his person,” the report said.
The trooper determined that Stanley had been driving, and performed some field sobriety tests. Others were not performed because Stanley was in the ambulance, the report said.
Stanley was read his rights and placed under arrest, then taken to Mid-Valley Hospital, Omak. Sheriff’s Deputy Jesse Tapia accompanied him to the hospital.
Weigel wrote that he talked to a witness who knew Stanley had stopped to assist at the scene. The witness said Stanley was lying on the ground near the vehicle; the girl did not respond when her name was called.
Patrol Sgt. Lex Lindquist arrived on the scene, so Weigel followed up with Stanley at the hospital. He notified Stanley that he was under arrest for vehicular homicide for the girl’s death. He read Stanley his rights again, the report said.
Stanley declined to answer more questions, as did Timentwa, Weigel wrote. Stanley later told the trooper that he was giving the girl, Isabel Englert, a ride home.
Timentwa received a broken leg, the report said.
According to the report, Timentwa later told patrol Detective David Kiehl, from the Wenatchee criminal investigation unit, that Stanley had picked him up earlier in the day to cruise around in the truck Stanley had recently purchased. They also picked up the girl.
Stanley apparently had driven off the road an hit a snowbank prior to the crash “and it disturbed Timentwa to the point that he got out to walk because he did not like how Stanley was driving,” the report said. “Stanley insisted Timentwa get back into the vehicle, which he did.”
Stanley later drove off the highway onto the shoulder, overcorrected and the truck flipped over, the report said. Timentwa was ejected.
According to the report, Stanley apparently had dropped his cellphone on the floor and reached down to pick it up, removing his attention from the road. He allegedly had consumed four or five beers through the course of the night prior to the Saturday morning crash, and had smoked marijuana the previous day.
A patrol accident report said Stanley was wearing a seatbelt, but the two passengers were not.
Letters of support for Stanley were filed with the court by Christopher Gromek and Shelly Priest.
Englert was a freshman at Omak High School, loved sports and animals, and loved to rescue pets, according to her obituary. She enjoyed camping, fishing and going to the beach. She aspired to join the U.S. Navy.
A celebration of life is planned at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, at the high school softball field in East Side Park, Omak.
