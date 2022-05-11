OKANOGAN – Law enforcement officials are looking for a driver who fled the scene of an injury accident early May 4 Highway 97 just outside Okanogan.
Luis A. Lorenzano Valdez, 22, Bridgeport, was southbound on Highway 97 and approaching the armory junction at 1:16 a.m. when an eastbound car failed to yield and struck Valdez’ car, said the Washington State Patrol. Lorenzano Valdez was injured; the other driver fled on foot.
The abandoned vehicle came to rest blocking the southbound lane. Lorenzano Valdez’ car came to rest off the northbound shoulder.
Lorenzano Valdez, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to Mid-Valley Hospital, Omak.
Both vehicles were destroyed and were towed from the scene, the patrol said.
