TONASKET – A Tonasket driver was injured Nov. 2 when his car struck a guardrail, overturned and left Highway 97 at milepost 308, about six miles south of town.
Angel Javier Morales Salazar, 30, was airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center, Spokane, after the 4:45 a.m. accident, said the Washington State Patrol.
Morales Salazar was northbound when his car crossed the centerline and hit the guardrail on the southbound shoulder, the patrol said. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its top.
The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, is to be cited for driving under the influence, according to the patrol. The vehicle was destroyed.
