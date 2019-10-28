OMAK – A man wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested Oct. 22 after a sheriff’s deputy allegedly observed the man and a passenger trying to switch places while their car was moving.
A subsequent search of the vehicle netted substances believed to be methamphetamine and heroin, plus drug paraphernalia and cash.
Deputy Gisberth Gonzalez was on patrol about 1:47 a.m. on Robinson Canyon Road when he observed a speeding vehicle, said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.
“He attempted to stop the vehicle when he saw what appeared to be the driver and passenger attempting to switch places,” said Hawley. “He observed the vehicle run into the ditch as a result of the activity inside before ultimately coming to a stop.”
Gonzalez contacted those in the vehicle and discovered the man who had been driving was in the passenger seat. The man allegedly gave Gonzalez a false name, but the deputy soon discovered the man was Kristopher P. Graber, 42, Omak.
Graber was wanted on a felony arrest warrant from the state Department of Corrections. His driving privilege was suspended.
Graber was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, obstructing a law enforcement officer, driving with a suspended license and the warrant.
He allegedly possessed a large amount of money in small denominations, said Hawley.
“Given the situation, Deputy Gonzalez suspected that the sale of illegal narcotics may be associated with this incident,” said the sheriff.
Gonzalez requested assistance from the U.S. Border Patrol’s K-9 unit. The dog allegedly alerted on the truck, indicating there were illegal narcotics inside.
Gonzalez obtained a search warrant, which resulted in the seizure of an illegally possessed firearm, 142.3 grams of a white, crystalline substance that field tested positive as methamphetamine; 7.7 grams of a brown, tarry substance that field tested positive as heroin; scales; packaging materials of the sort commonly used to package illegal narcotics for resale; drug paraphernalia, and $1,535 in cash suspected of being the proceeds of the sale of illegal narcotics, Hawley said.
Two allegations of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of a firearm were later added to the reasons for holding Graber in jail.
“It is great to see the proactive work performed by Deputy Gonzalez as well as the partnership in working with the U.S. Border Patrol to assist Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office,” the sheriff said. “They were able to be attentive and work together to remove dangerous drugs from our streets and get a firearm removed from a person who should not be in possession of one.”
