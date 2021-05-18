TONASKET - Shortly before 6 p.m. May 14, Washington State Patrol was dispatched to a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 97 near milepost 314, south of town.
Angel Zamora Felipe, 38, Loomis, was southbound Highway 97. A vehicle driven by Heather McDaniel, Tonasket, was in front of Felipe, according to the patrol.
The patrol said McDaniel slowed to make a left turn onto Clarkson Mill Road when Felipe’s vehicle collided with McDaniel’s. Both vehicles sustained reportable damage but were driven from the scene.
The patrol said there were no injuries to either driver. Felipe was cited for following too closely, according to the patrol.
