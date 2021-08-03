OLYMPIA – Getting help to farmers, threatened fish species and local public health agencies is the focus of an initial round of emergency drought grants from the state Department of Ecology.
The $750,000 in grant funding was made available July 28 when the department adopted an emergency drought funding rule.
The rule comes two weeks after a July 14 emergency drought declaration emergency, which covered nearly all of the state.
Washington is facing severe drought conditions this summer, after the second-driest spring and summer on record was followed by an unprecedented heat wave in late June. Farmers and ranchers without irrigation in eastern Washington were among the first to feel the effects of the drought, with some reporting up to a 50 percent loss of wheat crops and difficulty finding feed for livestock, said the department.
Rising water temperatures in the lower Yakima, Okanogan and Snake rivers reached levels lethal to some fish, including threatened salmon species. Water supplies in eastern Washington have dwindled, forcing the department to issue irrigation curtailments earlier than normal.
To provide funding where it is most needed, the department said it will work with other state agencies to fund immediate emergencies. Funds will be provided to the Department of Health, the Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Washington State Conservation Commission to get help where it’s needed most quickly.
More information is at ecology.wa.gov.
