WASHINGTON, D.C. – Technical and financial assistance is available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help farmers and livestock producers who have been impacted by the ongoing, severe drought.
U.S. Senator Patty Murray, D-Wash., announced the assistance last week.
“As the majority of Washington state is under an emergency drought declaration, I want our farmers to know that there are important resources available to help them get through this really tough time,” said Murray. “USDA has disaster assistance programs that can mitigate some of the financial losses incurred by our growers right now.
“In the meantime, I will keep working through the Appropriations Committee to prioritize delivering federal relief to Washington state farmers and producers.”
As agricultural producers move into recovery mode and assess damages, they should contact their local USDA Service Center to report losses and learn more about program options available to assist in their recovery from crop, land, infrastructure and livestock losses and damages, she said.
