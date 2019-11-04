OKANOGAN - Several drug- and firearms-related charges were filed Oct. 28 against an Omak man involved in an Oct. 22 traffic stop by an Okanogan County sheriff’s deputy.
Kristopher Paul Graber, 42, was charged in Okanogan County Superior Court with possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance-amphetamine or methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, use of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, third-degree driving while suspended and making false or misleading statements to a public servant.
A report by Deputy Gisberth Gonzalez accompanied the charging document as a probable cause statement.
In the report, Gonzalez wrote that he was parked off Robinson Canyon Road, about a mile outside Omak, at 1:47 a.m. with his radar on when he observed a northbound truck that appeared to be speeding. The radar device indicated the vehicle was going 57 mph in a 35 mph zone.
The deputy began following the truck and turned on his emergency lights, according to the report.
“As soon as I started following the suspect’s vehicle the vehicle drove into the ditch of the northbound lane,” said the report. “The vehicle returned to the northbound lane. Then the vehicle drove into the ditch of the northbound lane again for (the) second time. I thought the vehicle was going to roll.”
Gonzalez wrote that he also thought the vehicle was going to flee. He saw movement inside the vehicle and that it appeared the occupants were switching places, the report said.
The vehicle stopped after nearly a mile. He contacted the driver, Stephanie Renee Judd, 28, and asked her to step out of the vehicle. She allegedly told the deputy that Graber was driving but went out of control when he saw Gonzalez and that the deputy was following them.
Graber allegedly jumped onto her lap and she had no choice but to move into the driver’s seat, the report said. By that time, another deputy, Justin Weigel, had arrived and Judd was placed into Weigel’s patrol vehicle. He later gave her a ride into Omak, the report said.
Graber allegedly gave Gonzalez a false name, which Gonzalez later learned was an alias for Graber, the report said. The man was arrested on a state Department of Corrections felony warrant and for alleged reckless driving, making a false statement and third-degree driving while suspended.
While searching Graber, Gonzalez allegedly found a bundle of money in one of Graber’s pockets. Graber also admitted driving the vehicle and asked for a ticket so he could go home, the report said.
He was told he was being arrested on the warrant. Graber requested the vehicle be released to a licensed driver, according to the report.
Weigel returned from taking Judd into town and took Graber to jail while Gonzalez waited for a K-9 unit to arrive.
“For my training and experience (Graber’s) attitude was indicating it possible some illegal drugs (were) in the vehicle,” said Gonzalez’ report.
A U.S. Border Patrol unit arrived about two hours after the initial stop and the dog alerted to possible drugs. The vehicle was impounded.
Gonzalez wrote that he later learned Graber allegedly had contacted a couple people to try to get the vehicle out of impound. Sheriff’s Sgt. Tait Everett and his dog, Havoc, then checked the vehicle, with Havoc alerting on the vehicle.
A search warrant was issued Oct. 23 and executed on the vehicle just after 8 p.m., the report said. A handgun was located; the search warrant was amended to include the gun, which the deputy later learned was registered to an Omak man.
Among other items the deputy located were suspected methamphetamine and heroin, a scale and plastic bags, the report said.
Deputies later determined the truck belongs to a Nespelem woman.
An infraction for no proof of insurance was issued when Graber was booked into jail, according to the report.
During a preliminary hearing Oct. 28, bail was set at $40,000. The county’s contract public defender was appointed to represent Graber.
The two possession charges count as “most serious offenses” under the state’s three strikes law.
