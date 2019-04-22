OMAK – A prescription drug take-back emphasis day is planned April 27 by local police departments, pharmacies and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
Since 2010, more than 2,000 pounds of medications have been disposed of at police departments in Omak, Oroville, and Twisp, and since last fall during regular business hours take-back sites have been offered by Omak Pharmacy and Lakeside Pharmacy in Oroville.
Take-back events address a vital public safety and public health issue, said an announcement from the Okanogan County Community Coalition. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.
Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses, the coalition said.
Studies show most abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.
Unwanted medicines can be taken any time to the Omak Police Department 8 N. Ash St.; Oroville Police Department, 1308 Ironwood St., or Twisp Police Department, 118 S. Glover St. Medications also can be dropped during regular business hours at Omak Pharmacy, 903 Engh Road, or Lakeside Pharmacy, 1117 Main St., Oroville.
The DEA can’t take needles, liquids or sharps, but can accept pills and patches.
There are no fees and no questions asked, the coalition said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.