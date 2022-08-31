WINTHROP — Winthrop Kiwanis Duck Days is set to take place Sunday, Sept. 4 from noon to 4 p.m. at Mac Lloyd Park.
“Fair food” such as soft ice cream, elephant ears, corn dogs, and a beer garden will all be offered, according to organizers. Additionally, music and family games such as duck bingo, corn hole, a duck shooting gallery, and a dunk tank will be available at this event.
Admission for adults is $10, and $5 for children. Cash, checks, and credit cards are all accepted.
“Admission gets you one ticket per dollar to use for food and games,” said organizers. “The beer garden will be on a separate tab.”
The 2022 Duck Race will take place Monday, Sep. 5 at noon at the Chewuch Bridge. This year, corporate sponsored ducks will have a race as well, according to organizers. Tickets for the race are $5 each, and can be purchased at Chevron, NAPA, or Windermere Realty in Twisp, and Pardners, Tenderfoot, or the Wineshed in Winthrop.
First place will win $500, second will win $300, third $100, and fourth and fifth will win $50.
OMAK — Mid-Valley Clinic recently welcomed Felix A. Alvelo, Physician Assistant-Certified (PA-C) to the organization on Aug. 8. He is now seeing patients.
Alvelo was born and raised in Cataño, Puerto Rico and enjoys broad-based family medicine from pediatrics to geriatrics. He received a Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences at the University of South Florida and received his medical degree from Florida State University.
