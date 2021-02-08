WINTHROP – Methow Valley School Board has approved a one-year, unpaid leave of absence for fifth grade teacher Jennifer Duguay for the 2021-22 school year.
Duguay, a longtime teacher with the district, cited the desire to spend time with her family after a successful but exhausting battle with cancer, the district said.
“Knowing how passionate Jennifer is about teaching, particularly youth in the Methow Valley, we knew this had to be a difficult decision,” said Superintendent Tom Venable. “As a family-first organization, it’s one that we fully support.”
During her leave, she also plans to do some professional development activities and possibly do some international traveling.
She said she intends to return rejuvenated in the fall of 2022 and plans to finish this year strong.
“It’s what I love to do,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.