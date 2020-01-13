OKANOGAN – Washington State Patrol troopers issued 88 tickets in Okanogan County for driving under the influence in 2019, down from 129 in the previous year.
Statistics for the Okanogan detachment were released last week by the patrol.
Violations in all areas dropped from 2018 to 2019, but the number of traffic fatalities to which the patrol responded doubled.
Troopers wrote 89 tickets for distracted driving in 2019, down from 161 the previous year. There were 234 seatbelt use infractions in 2019, down from 686 in 2018.
The agency handled three fatalities in 2018, but twice that amount last year.
Speeding tickets dropped from 4,200 in 2018 to 2,936 in 2019.
Motorist contacts went from 11,461 in 2018 to 8,281 in 2019.
