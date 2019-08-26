OMAK – Construction of a duplex at 120 E. Hale Ave. can go ahead as planned, with a few conditions, the Omak City Council decided Aug. 19.
Erick and Lana Judd, Okanogan, proposed the duplex, which requires a conditional use permit since it will be in an area zoned for single-family residences.
Building Official Jake Dalton recommended approval of the conditional use permit with three conditions: Four on-site parking places – two per unit – be included in the development, a one-hour fire wall be built between the units and a building permit be required, and non-compliance or violation be strictly enforced.
A hearing on the proposal was conducted July 12 by city Hearing Examiner Dale L. Crandall. He approved the permit, but added a condition that a six-foot-tall, sight-obscuring fence be erected along the side and rear property boundaries.
Three written objections were received from owners of neighboring properties. One, Jonathan Watson, later filed an appeal to the city council. He objected to having a duplex in a single-family dwelling area.
During the Aug. 19 closed-record hearing, at which no new testimony could be taken, city contract planner Kurt Danison said a conditional use permit was issued last fall to Pete Peterson to remodel an existing house into a duplex. Instead, he divided the lot into two parcels and sold one to the Judds, who then proposed building a new duplex.
Danison said the council could support the hearing examiner’s decision, deny the appeal, accept the staff recommendation or table the decision to a later time.
Watson said the area is a “light” neighborhood, with mostly single-family homes. He said he has had problems with renters in a duplex behind his home and doesn’t went any others.
The Judds were present but did not speak.
After going into executive (closed-door) session for 10 minutes, the council voted to accept Dalton’s recommendation with conditions proposed by Dalton and Crandall, along with an added condition that no overnight rentals – such as Airbnb-type - be allowed.
In other business, the council:
-Accepted a state Department of Transportation design phase grant award for improvements to the Omak Municipal Airport. The agency awarded the city a 5 percent grant for a maximum of $3,824.50, that will be used as a partial match for a Federal Aviation Administration construction grant.
The project involves improvements to taxiways and apron areas.
-Accepted an agreement with Oxarc Inc. for chlorine gas for the water and wastewater departments. Oxarc has supplied chlorine for several years, but offered a lower cost if the city would sign the three-year agreement.
The Okanogan company is the only supplier in the region, said Public Works Director Ken Mears.
-Approved a contract with Cummins Sales and Service, Spokane, for repairs to the wastewater treatment plant backup generator.
Emergency repairs were done to the generator in June 2016 and it was discovered then that other parts of the generator needed overhauling. The generator provides electricity to the plant during power outages.
The maximum amount to be spent is $39,988.20. The project is in the 2019 budget.
Mears said the city will need to rent a generator to serve as a backup while the city’s generator is off line for repairs.
-Learned quotes are being sought for a new air conditioning system at the Omak Public Library. The compressor for the existing unit has failed.
-Learned the next council meeting is planned for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at city hall, 2 N. Ash St. The regular Monday meeting date falls on Labor Day.
