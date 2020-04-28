Reclamation examines hole at century-old dam
CONCONULLY – A red dye test was conducted Thursday, April 23, at the Salmon Lake Dam on Conconully Lake to assess a small, vertical hole discovered at the century-old dam.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation used a water-safe dye – rhodamine – to conduct a seepage analysis. The water tracer is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency.
Results are not yet available.
Bureau officials said the analysis will be used to help determine an appropriate solution for filling the hole.
To conduct the dam inspection, water in the stilling basin was pumped out using diesel engine generators. A mix of the dye and water will be poured into the hole to determine where and how quickly the water is flowing, said bureau officials.
“Area residents may observe the water downstream of the dam temporarily stained red or pink, during and after the tracer test, until the dye is sufficiently diluted,” said Ephrata Field Office Manager Marc Maynard. “The dye is not harmful to people or the environment.”
Michael Coffey, spokeswoman for the bureau’s Columbia-Pacific Northwest Interior Region 9 in Boise, Idaho, said any coloration is temporary. Rodamine WT has been used for seepage analysis for several decades.
Maynard said conditions at the site are stable and there is no risk of dam failure.
“There is no threat” from the dam itself, said Okanogan County Emergency Manager Maurice Goodall, who said the hole is about the diameter of a power pole. “It is not a huge hole.”
After the hole was discovered, Okanogan Irrigation District and bureau officials both contacted Okanogan County, and the county’s emergency action plan was followed, he said.
“It was noticed and it was taken care of,” Goodall said.
The bureau, which owns the dam, and the Okanogan Irrigation District, which operates and maintains it, will continue to communicate current status with county officials, said bureau officials.
Salmon Lake Dam, part of the Okanogan Project, is an earthen dam constructed between 1919 and 1921, and is authorized by Congress to manage water for irrigation and flood control. The dam measures 54 feet high and 1,260 feet long at its crest.
