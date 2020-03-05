NESPELEM - The 11th annual Earth Day Celebration will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23 at the Colville Agency Pow Wow Grounds.
The Colville Confederated Tribes’ free event is open to the public and will include a barbecue picnic lunch, community recognitions, performances by native drummers and dancers, educational booths and a raffle for energy-efficient appliances, environmentally friendly products and items to encourage children of all ages to get out and enjoy the great outdoors.
The theme is “Climate Action.”
