OMAK – The fifth annual Leadership Day is planned March 6 at East Omak Elementary School, 715 Omak Ave.
The event runs from 8:30-10 a.m.
Family, friends, and community members are invited, said organizers.
“Spend time with our third through fifth grade students and staff to learn about and witness how we inspire greatness in each other,” said a school announcement. “This open house event includes a continental breakfast, student speakers, cultural and musical presentations, leadership notebook sharing, and student and Parent Lighthouse Action Team showcase.”
