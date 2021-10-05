WASHINGTON, D.C. – Vanessa Waldref has been confirmed as the first female U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Washington.
U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, both D-Wash., hailed the Senate’s confirmation of Waldref and of Nick Brown as the first African American U.S. attorney in the Western District of Washington.
President Joe Biden appointed Waldref and Brown earlier this year at the recommendation of Murray and Cantwell. Both were confirmed unanimously by voice vote.
“I’m thrilled to see the Senate confirm these two historic and highly qualified candidates,” said Murray. “Both of them have already demonstrated an outstanding commitment to public service, and they will continue to play critical roles on a range of different legal issues, from racial justice to climate change, and more.
“I know both of these historic appointees have the experience and perspective needed to face these challenges head on, and I am confident that they will work diligently to pursue justice for the people of our state.”
“They are both highly-qualified individuals, dedicated to enforcing the rule of law and civil rights, who will represent the diversity of our state in the federal courts,” said Cantwell.
Waldref, Spokane, is a graduate of Georgetown Law School is a trial attorney at the Department of Justice environment and natural resource division.
She has been a career prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District, where she has handled a variety of civil and criminal matters that impact the state, forged strong relationships with regional stakeholders and Indian Country, and developed a deep understanding of local issues such as the federally owned Hanford nuclear site, said the senators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.