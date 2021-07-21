CHENEY – Eastern Washington University has released the spring quarter dean’s list.
An undergraduate student who earns 12 quality hours and receives a grade point average of 3.5 or better is placed on the list. Those students who have placed a directory restriction on their records will not have their names released for publication.
By hometown, listed students are:
Brewster – Gloria Bravo, Josefine Martinez, Julian Medina, Yesenia Mendez Leon, Cynthia Sanchez, Brian Sattler.
Bridgeport – Ian Dodson, Raeanne Dodson, Irene Jimenez-Rocha, Tanya Trujillo.
Coulee Dam – Mikel Friedlander, Melissa Meza, Areielle White, Hannah Williams.
Curlew – Isabelle Bushnell, Brittney Mycoff.
Mansfield – Samantha Trull.
Okanogan – Karina Baum, Sarah Dixon, Reyna Rivera, Livia Stratton, Ryan Thompson.
Omak – Beverlee Abrahamson, Lonnie Cawston, Kori Jackson, Joshua Lester, Jessica McClellan, Bryson Miller, Alexander Moomaw, Elizabeth Nesmith, Bjarne Olson, Kaitlyn Short, Alex Thornton, Emma Wilson.
Oroville – Sarah Arnold, Hanna Curdie.
Pateros – Nayeli Estrada, Emily Garcia, Sheila Kile.
Republic – Mark Wilson.
Tonasket – Leigh Anne Barnes, Madyson Clark, Cora Diehl, Emily Levine, Anna McCullough, Ally Mershon, Karlie Richey, Lyndzi Scott.
Winthrop – Hailey Dammann, Isabella Dinsmore.
