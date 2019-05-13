OLYMPIA – The fire danger rating for eastern Washington has been increased.
Warm, dry weather led the state Department of Natural Resources announced the change effective May 10.
The rating has increased from low to moderate in Chelan, Foothills, Highlands, Kaniksu, Lower Basin, Lower Yakama, Methow, Upper Basin, Upper Yakama and Valley fire danger rating areas.
Daily updates on burn restrictions and industrial fire precaution levels are available at 800-323-BURN (2876) or on the fire danger and outdoor burning risk map at www.dnr.wa.gov/burn-restrictions and industrial fire precaution levels map www.dnr.wa.gov/IFPL.
