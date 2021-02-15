SPOKANE – U.S. Attorney William D. Hyslop, Spokane, is resigning effective at midnight Feb. 28.
The Justice Department has asked all Senate-confirmed U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Donald Trump to resign.
The Department of Justice has named Joseph H. Harrington, first assistant U.S. attorney and Hyslop’s predecessor, as acting U.S. attorney for the eastern district of Washington. Harrington will serve until a new presidentially-appointed U.S. attorney is confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
Hyslop was sworn in as U.S. attorney on July 19, 2019. He previously served in the role from 1991-93 in the President George H.W. Bush administration. Hyslop has practiced law in Washington for more than 40 years and is a past president of the Washington State Bar Association.
Harrington has been with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for more than 30 years.
The eastern district of Washington includes the 20 counties east of the Cascade crest.
The United States Attorney’s Office, with offices in Spokane and Yakima, is responsible for representing the federal government in nearly all litigation involving the United States in the eastern district. That includes all criminal prosecutions for violations of federal law, civil lawsuits by and against the government, and actions to collect judgments and restitution on behalf of victims and taxpayers.
