OKANOGAN – The Economic Alliance will have a grand reopening and open house Nov. 1 at its new office location, 238 Oak St.
The open house runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided; masks will be required.
“We will be celebrating our move and increased capacity to serve the small businesses of Okanogan County,” said an announcement from the organization, which has been on Omak Avenue in east Omak. “Come tour our new office and be there for the launch of our Small Business Resource and Technology Center.”
COVID-19 forced everyone to rethink how they do business, and also highlighted some barriers faced in rural areas, said the alliance. The new center will provide no-cost access to office equipment such as computers and a copier, and access to digital cameras, camcorders, drones and studio photography equipment to help local businesses market and promote their businesses.
Workshops will be offered on topics such as e-commerce, retail in the digital world, website development using WordPress and developing a business marketplace on platforms lsuch as Etsy, Facebook and Shopify.
“We would love to hear from local business owners about additional workshop topics that they would like to see offered,” said the alliance.
The Economic Alliance continues to offer its Small Business Development Center, which offers free, confidential one-to-one access to a certified small business adviser on all phases of small business development for start-up businesses, business expansion and/or retention, or to help with preparing for financing.
Starting Oct. 7, the small business adviser will be in the office weekly on Thursdays.
The Economic Alliance's mission is to facilitate partnerships with private, government, and tribal entities that will create an environment to nurture, support and recruit businesses and industry in Okanogan County.
