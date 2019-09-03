WASHINGTON, D.C. – North Central Washington Economic Development District has been awarded an economic development administration grant.
U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., announced that the U.S. Department of Commerce grant will implement a comprehensive economic development strategy for Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties.
The grant contributes $225,000 to the $450,000 comprehensive economic development strategy project, which establishes a road map for private and public sector collaboration to create economic development that strengthens and diversifies the regional economy, supports private investments and creates jobs in the region.
“This grant is critical to help provide the vision that Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties need to continue to create sustainable jobs and spur diverse economic development,” said Cantwell, ranking member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation and a member of the Senate Small Business Committee.
“Creating strong private and public partnerships will help the region find new and innovative ways to increase job growth and economic opportunity,” she said.
