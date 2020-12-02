WENATCHEE – Applications opened Dec. 1 for regional priority project designation by North Central Washington Economic Development District.
As a portal to federal funds, the district creates the list as a go-to so the projects can be foremost in the minds of those in federal government as they decide where to allot community resources and grant dollars for 2021, said the district.
A question-and-answer session via Zoom will be from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3 to advise entities about the application process. The Zoom link is available emailing admin@ncwedd.com.
The district coordinates the application and review process annually and provides the state Economic Development Association with a single, prioritized master list of economic and community development projects.
Applications are available on the district website at www.ncwedd.com and are due by 4 p.m. Jan. 4 via email to admin@ncwedd.com.
