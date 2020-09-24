OLYMPIA - State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal has submitted his 2021-23 budget priorities to Gov. Jay Inslee and the Office of Financial Management.
“COVID-19 has laid bare glaring systemic inequities that have long existed in K-12 education,” Reykdal wrote in a letter to the governor. “Public safety has necessitated a more fluid and flexible education landscape, with access to broadband service and Internet-connected devices at the center of student learning.
“Unaffordability of broadband service has become a barrier to a child’s ability to even enter a classroom, further widening existing opportunity gaps.”
Reykdal’s budget priorities center on furthering progress made on closing opportunity gaps, supporting the whole child, providing students with graduation pathways that align with their unique interests, supporting students with disabilities, and ensuring all students learn in facilities that are safe and effective.
Ensuring students have learning devices and Internet connectivity is a top priority both during the COVID-19 pandemic and for the long term, he said.
His budget request would provide funds for school districts to purchase and maintain learning devices and Wi-Fi hot spots for students who need them. The request also includes funds for residential broadband connectivity for students’ families, and broadband connectivity for child care providers serving school-aged children to ensure students can engage in school-based learning in their facilities.
