OMAK – Educators around the region continue to grapple with a surge in COVID-19 cases – primarily from the Omicron variant - that has disrupted classes and sports.
Washington, per a gubernatorial order, requires all kindergarten to 12th grade public and private school employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or obtain a medical or religious exemption.
The aim is to protect the health and safety of students, staff and families, according to the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Omicron, which is more easily transmissible than previous variants, “has hit us fast and furious,” Okanogan County Health Officer Dr. Jim Wallace said in a podcast by the Methow Valley School District.
He told district nurse Adriana Vanbianchi that while he thinks Omicron will subside in a couple weeks, people still need to step up their prevention game.
All COVID-19 tests are sampled through the state Department of Health. While Omicron previously accounted for 10 percent of cases and the Delta variant for 90 percent, during the last week of December those numbers flipped.
“The virus is doing what viruses do well” in being sneaky and evading natural immunity, he said.
Although some people who have been vaccinated and received booster shots still get the virus, data show that they’re likely to have a milder illness and lower chance of having to be hospitalized, he said.
Vanbianchi asked why not “let it blitz through.”
Wallace said the idea is to slow the spread to prevent school closures and shutdowns of extracurricular activities and also to look out for one another. People with other illnesses or risk factors stand a higher chance of becoming severely ill or dying of they contract COVID.
“We all have a role to play” in slowing spread, he said.
Rampant spread also threatens to overwhelm hospitals and the rest of the health care system, meaning some people wont get the care they need for other health problems, he said.
Since winter break, school districts have been battling a surge in COVID cases among students and staff.
Curlew switched to remote learning Jan. 13-14, while Omak went remote Jan. 14 district-wide. Sixth- through 12th-graders remained on a remote schedule last week because there weren’t enough healthy staff members to run classes, according to the district.
At one point, the Omak district had more than 40 staff members in quarantine or out sick. Among them was Superintendent Michael Porter, who said he had to quarantine because a family member was ill.
Substitutes are in short supply, districts have said.
“Despite our continued adherence to the strategies designed to minimize the spread of the virus, we have identified more positive cases of COVID-19 since our return from winter break than we did all of last fall,” said a statement from the Bridgeport School District. “We anticipate the number of positive cases will continue to grow.”
The district said it will continue to monitor the ability to hold athletic events and extracurricular activities, and is committed to keeping schools open for in-person instruction.
“The only reason we could foresee needing to temporarily transition a school to remote learning would be if we could not adequately staff our schools,” said the Bridgeport announcement.
The Methow Valley district put Liberty Bell sports on hold last week because of high case counts. Other schools – including opponents of local schools’ teams – have canceled games either out of caution or because they have sick players. Some are prohibiting fans.
Health officials for five north central Washington counties, including Okanogan, issued updated guidance for schools and fans in early January:
-All athletic participants, staff and spectators must adhere to indoor masking guidelines.
-Athletic and extracurricular event attendance may not exceed 50 percent of venue capacity or 999 individuals, including athletes, staff and spectators.
-Individuals with any symptoms of COVID-19 may not attend athletic events as participants or spectators.
-Individuals who have been advised to isolate or quarantine because of COVID-19 infection or exposure may not attend athletic events.
-Concessions may be consumed only in designated concession areas at athletic events.
-All guidelines for testing and participation in extracurricular activities and athletic events must be followed in accordance with Washington Interscholastic Activities Association requirements.
Districts that don’t adhere to the guidance won’t be able to host spectators at their athletic and extracurricular events, the health officials said.
And while the statewide vaccination requirement for school employees went into effect Oct. 18, 2021, in local districts the percentage of classroom employees with exemptions exceeds 50 percent in some cases.
Districts are allowed to grant exemptions to employees for religious and medical reasons. In some local districts, classroom employees with religious exemptions outnumber those who are fully vaccinated. Numbers range from a low of 2 percent exempted in the Methow Valley to a high of 57 percent in Mansfield, according to data collected by the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction the week after the requirement went into effect.
Data were collected from school districts statewide about their vaccination rates at the classroom, school building and district central office levels.
In Okanogan County, 76 percent of 1,313 total school employees were fully vaccinated as of Oct. 18, 2021, compared to 68 percent of the population age 16 and older. In Ferry County, 78 percent of the 232 total school employees were vaccinated, compared to 43 percent of county residents 16 and older.
Nearly 90 percent of the state’s kindergarten through 12th grade work force is fully vaccinated, “and combined with our state’s other health and safety measures, our schools are one of the safest places for our children to be,” said the state office.
