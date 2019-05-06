OKANOGAN – Eight awards were given last month to members of the state Department of Corrections’ Okanogan community corrections team.
The team received the awards at the department’s annual agency awards ceremony April 26 in Tumwater.
Each year, staff members are nominated for the awards by their colleagues. The awards recognize employees for their continuous work to improve public safety, said the agency. A total of 162 employees across the state received awards out of a pool of 1,050 nominations.
Seven community corrections team members received awards.
One of the community corrections officers, Aaron Culp, is now the Okanogan County undersheriff.
Community Corrections Officer Nicole Davis received two awards: One as Section 1 community corrections officer of the year and the other for team excellence. The latter goes to an officer whose performance goes above and beyond normal requirements and who demonstrates commitment to the department’s goals and mission, said the department.
Section 1 includes Okanogan, Ferry, Stevens, Spokane, Pend Oreille, Lincoln, Whitman, Garfield and Asotin counties.
Besides Culp and Davis, other team excellence award winners were corrections officers Ryan Bushnell, Debra Conway, Craig Danielson and supervisor John Lyles, and secretary senior Stephanie Mestdagh.
The team award goes to a group of employees for incomparable teamwork. They have outstanding performance results because of group achievement and promote the spirit of working together, said the agency.
Members were recognized for superior work ethic and reinforcing the collaboration and partnership necessary to achieve agency goals.
The department supervises people who have been confined in a county jail, prison facility (for felony convictions for more than a year) and/or were sentenced to direct supervision in the community.
