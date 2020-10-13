EDITOR'S NOTE: Voters around the region will have plenty of choices on the Nov. 3 ballot. Earlier this month, The Chronicle sent questions to all of the candidates who are in local contested races in Okanogan and Ferry counties seeking answers to three questions, along with their age, town of residency and background. Some candidates responded, others did not. Candidates were asked to keep responses to 100 words per questions in our print edition. Full responses and responses received after Chronicle print deadline are published below. As additional responses are received, they will be added to this story. Each candidates’ response reflects his or her own opinions. Any allegations or assertions expressed about candidates have not been verified. Publication of this section does not imply agreement nor endorsement by The Chronicle.
Okanogan County Commissioner
District 1
Shauna Beeman
(Republican)
Age: Not provided
Background: As a rancher, small business owner, and Okanogan County native, I plan to prioritize the people of Okanogan County and hope to promote both economic and personal growth within our community. I’m no stranger to the many challenges’ residents in our valley face on a daily basis. I believe my rural upbringing will help me be an understanding voice for those facing unemployment, homelessness, lack of affordable housing, and drug abuse. Promoting jobs available in the agricultural and natural resource industry remains one of my priorities. I will be a dedicated and passionate voice for Okanogan County while upholding the values of our constitution.
Family: My family is a long-term pioneering family in the Okanogan Valley. My grandfather, Whitey Berg, was a pioneer packer and logger in the Methow-area. My Beeman grandfather was a rancher and horse trader who originally settled on Pine Creek. Currently, my husband, kids, and much of my extended family call the valley home.
What one part of county government would receive more attention if you were elected?
The Drug Task force is one area I am passionate about strengthening. I feel that sharpening our focus on substance abuse would strengthen our community and help keep our kids safe by avoiding drug related issues.
What is your experience with preparing or authorizing budgets? How will the COVID-19 pandemic affect the county budget?
As a long-time successful multi business owner in this county, I have prepared my budgets, managed employees and lived within my means for 20-plus years. I have also sat on many committees and have helped develop their budgets and implement them throughout my term as a board member and volunteer. While current budgets don’t appear to be seriously impacted, my feeling is that the county will struggle to recoup tax dollars lost thru revenue declines. Long-term losses we face due to closed businesses will affect our budget for years.
Is it appropriate for county officials to share controversial views on his-or-her personal social media pages? Why?
No. I believe that as a county official it is important not to let our personal views affect our ability to make judgement calls that are right for the entire county. I would strive to avoid shedding negative light on people’s ethnic background, religious views or constitutional rights.
What is the most pressing challenge the county is facing?
We are facing several really pressing challenges at the moment. My top three would be in no particular order. Fire recovery and support for businesses struggling after being shut down due to COVID, the drug and homeless epidemic and jobs that provide a living wage.
Tell voters what distinguishes you from your opponent.
My record of long-standing community involvement and volunteerism throughout the county I believe sets me apart and I believe puts me more in touch as an understanding voice and caring listener to all community members. Community service: Served on the Tonasket Rodeo and Omak Stampede committees; Carlton Complex Livestock Distribution Center volunteer; Omak/Okanogan Long Term Recovery board member (Carlton Complex); Omak Tough Enough to Wear Pink Charity Golf Tournament volunteer.
What is your top priority for the county?
Attracting businesses to open here that are viable and healthy for our area that provide a wage that people can live on. In other words, jobs that pay above minimum wage and allow community members to be self-sustaining and make it affordable for our children to remain in our community.
Please state one nice comment about your opponent.
I give my opponent credit for seeking re-election. Running for office takes great courage.
Chris Banch
(No party preference)
Age: 65
Background: I consider myself a native of this county. While my parents lived near Inchelium at the time I was born at the Indian Agency in Nespelem, I have lived and worked here for nearly 48 years of my life including brief periods in Ferry County. I enlisted and served four years in the U.S. Coast Guard at 17 years old. My work experience includes farmworker, ranch hand, sawmill worker, logger, mechanic and truck driver until achieving a college education with assistance of scholarships and the GI Bill.
Family: I have been married for the past 30 years and have two children that graduated from high school here in Omak, providing three beautiful grandchildren, all presently living the Portland area. I have three sisters: one in Omak, one in Manson and one in the Tacoma-area.
What one part of county government would receive more attention if you were elected?
I intend to continue to expand open government opportunities through videoed meetings, improved website, opportunities for public input, with fair and objective representation for all.
What is your experience with preparing or authorizing budgets?
I have 15 years of experience with preparing my own departmental budget and interacting with city council in the budget adoption process. For the past three years I have participated in the preparation and eventual approval of the entire county budget.
How will the COVID-19 pandemic affect the county budget?
While COVID impairs government operations, the federal CARES Act has provided substantial funding to offset the impacts of COVID. We’ve used part of this funding to provide direct grants to assist small business in their efforts to survive the impacts of the pandemic.
Is it appropriate for county officials to share controversial views on his-or-her personal social media pages?
Sharing philosophical and political opinion is not good business because biases often reflect on the public perception of the entire county government.
What is the most pressing challenge the county is facing?
There are many existing and emerging challenges that seem to be the most pressing at any given moment (e.g., COVID and fires); however, the one challenge that affects all others is the various state and federal regulations passed on to the county without the necessary funding to implement these new laws. Costs, including increased staff time, demand more resources. This is one of the primary reasons I am on the Board of Directors of the Washington State Association of Counties and a member of their Legislative Steering Committee to track and respond to proposed legislation that adversely impacts our operational budget.
Tell voters what distinguishes you from your opponent.
I have 27 years in planning and community development for cities and towns in and around Okanogan County. This work included constant interaction with county and state government which provides me with outstanding qualifications to continue as your county commissioner. The past 3.5 years as a county commissioner gives me 30 years in local government experience, which includes extensive service in leadership roles. This experience enables me to respond to especially challenging and unique circumstance in a timely and effective fashion. It could take my opponent an entire term to learn the basics of county government.
What is your top priority for the county?
Efficient and effective government in a rapidly changing and complex world. Given the broad responsibilities of a county commissioner it is difficult to pick out one of the many challenges that change daily as they all deserve our attention as a top priority. However, to ensure that we are effective in meeting these challenges, my top priority is to lay down a lasting and durable policy foundation that results in open and efficient government that can support changing conditions and leadership into the future. This foundation requires a deliberate framework that distributes the various duties of the board of county commissioners in such a way to promote communication, cooperation, and efficiency.
Please state one nice comment about your opponent.
She volunteers to do things in her community.
Okanogan County Commissioner
District 2
Katie Haven
(Democrat)
Age: 59
Background: I grew up in Washington state and had a successful career as chief engineer in the U.S. Merchant Marine. Having spent 15 years as an appointee to a federal advisory committee taught me how to work with diverse points of view to achieve a common goal. After coming to Okanogan County 22 years ago, I settled here permanently in 2008 on a small sheep ranch near Methow and became active in the agricultural community. I’ve followed county government closely for several years as part of Okanogan County Watch and am someone people turn to for information on local issues.
Family: I live with my partner, Bill Tackman, who first came here in the 1970s after growing up on a large cattle ranch in Burns, Ore. He is a land surveyor with a small office in Twisp.
What one part of county government would receive more attention if you were elected?
My priority would be to ensure that our county code and governing documents are up to date and meet all legal requirements. Our Community Wildfire Protection Plan has not been updated for seven years (it’s required every five years). We are almost two years past due on a court order to enact a legal comprehensive plan. Many key questions on legal water availability remain unresolved. Failure to stay on top of these issues can have expensive consequences. Managing operational documents was a big part of my previous job and I want to put those skills to work for our county.
What is your experience with preparing or authorizing budgets? How will the COVID-19 pandemic affect the county budget?
Throughout my career I have been in charge of complex projects with multi-million-dollar budgets and earned a reputation for being responsible, efficient, and coming in on time and on budget. The pandemic is projected to reduce state revenues, which will in turn affect much of the funding our county relies on. However, our sales tax revenue is up, and an unexpected result of the pandemic is a surge of people moving here and building homes, which may end up increasing our property tax revenue in the long run. We need realistic projections so we can plan accordingly.
Is it appropriate for county officials to share controversial views on his-or-her personal social media pages? Why?
Expressing an opinion that others disagree with is acceptable. Sharing intentionally racist or bigoted statements, or deliberately promoting misinformation is not. Elected officials represent everyone, not just those who voted for them. It is important for all constituents to feel welcome to speak their truth and know that someone is listening. As a public figure, everything you do or say is observed and noticed. Therefore, it is important to behave respectfully and share only accurate information.
What is the most pressing challenge the county is facing?
Short term we must work together to control COVID-19 so our schools and businesses can resume normal operations. Longer term we need to expand our wildfire preparedness plans and prepare for growth in our county. Property owners need to know what options they have for developing their land and how to do so with wildfire in mind. Those plans must be developed with input from all stakeholders and balance the needs of agriculture, development and habitat.
Tell voters what distinguishes you from your opponent.
My approach to governing is to be as inclusive as possible. I am interested in meeting the public in less formal settings to hear opinions and gather information. I will be more proactive about searching out opportunities to bring funding back to our county, and I will cultivate positive relationships with other agencies to help government at all levels work for us. I have a strong track record in maintaining compliance, meeting deadlines and managing documents. I am a good communicator and will respond to everyone who contacts me.
What is your top priority for the county?
My priority is to help make Okanogan County a place that stands out for being well managed and smart about how we plan for our future. We could be a model for how to grow and absorb an increasing population while preserving our rural traditions and lifestyle. To get there we need to partner with other agencies and organizations to leverage our resources and maximize our opportunities. A solid reputation as a reliable team player will help Okanogan County attract the good-paying jobs and affordable housing we need.
Please state one nice comment about your opponent.
When he was asked to run for office in 2016 my opponent rose to the occasion and got involved. His campaigns both then and now have been respectful and focused on issues. I appreciate that.
Andy Hover
(Republican)
Age: 44
Background: I was born in Brewster and grew up on a ranch just outside of Winthrop. After high school I attended Washington State University where I got a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Technology and Management as well as a business minor. I have worked doing material integrity testing for nuclear power companies, managed the Winthrop Ace Hardware for four years as well as managed North Valley Lumber for seven years. In 2017 I was elected to be the Okanogan County Commissioner representing District no. 2.
Family: Son, Saxton, age 14.
What one part of county government would receive more attention if you were elected?
I feel that the fiscal responsibility of taxpayer money is critical. I will continue to work hard on maintaining a conservative and efficient level of government services to taxpayers while making sure spending is closely monitored. Land use planning and water issues deserve attention with increasing population. Health and safety of county residents are priorities for me so departments and programs that help to achieve this need attention. I also feel that maintaining facilities that are utilized by the public is of importance.
What is your experience with preparing or authorizing budgets? How will the COVID-19 pandemic affect the county budget?
My experience in budgeting goes back to managing businesses for 10 years and has continued as the budget committee lead for Okanogan County. I have helped prepare and have authorized the county budget for the last three years, helping to give Okanogan County a reserve balance for the last two years. There will be state funded programs that have been and could continue to be cut due to COVID-19, while sales tax revenue in Okanogan County is up over 2019, having a reserve will help in the short term while fiscally responsible budgeting will be key in the coming years.
Is it appropriate for county officials to share controversial views on his-or-her personal social media pages? Why?
I do not feel it is appropriate to share controversial views on personal social media. As a representative of the people, a County Commissioner must be able to see all sides of a situation and use good judgement to render a decision. As a leader it is imperative to bring about a resolution to situations, not inflame them.
What is the most pressing challenge the county is facing?
I feel that the most pressing challenge facing Okanogan County is the ever-widening division among it’s residents. As a community we must meet challenges with an open mind and solve problems together. This is only accomplished through open dialogue and a willingness to put aside our differences in order to achieve our goals.
Tell voters what distinguishes you from your opponent.
I feel the most significant aspect that distinguishes me from my opponent is that I will listen to everyone and take all residents concerns with equal weight. As a Commissioner one cannot simply listen to those who talk the most or the loudest. You must put yourself in everyone’s position and determine how decisions that you render will affect residents lives and their property, sometimes a difficult task if you are not engaged with as many people and groups as possible.
What is your top priority for the county?
My top priority for Okanogan County is helping to maintain its rural lifestyle, customs, cultures and values while also finding ways to bolster our economy, hopefully increasing the ability of our children to stay here and prosper.
Please state one nice comment about your opponent.
I do feel that my opponent wants the best for Okanogan County residents.
Ferry County Commissioner
Position 1
Derek Gianukakis
(Republican)
Age: 31
Background: Derek co-founded Kingdom Builders Group Insurance & Financial in 2019, and launched Gianukakis Insurance Agency PLLC in March of 2020. He holds his life and health, property and casualty insurance licenses as well as his securities 6 and 63 licenses. He has over eight years of experience in insurance and financial services. Derek graduated from Republic High School with honors. He was born and raised right here in Ferry County. He received a full ride scholarship to play basketball in college and received his bachelor’s degree in business from Lewis-Clark State College in 2011.
Family: Single
What one part of county government would receive more attention if you were elected?
Working more with the Colville Confederated Tribes, neighboring counties as well as state and federal agencies.
What is your experience with preparing or authorizing budgets? How will the COVID-19 pandemic affect the county budget?
I’m a licensed financial representative and insurance broker. I have eight years managing investment portfolios and in insurance. COVID-19 will obviously affect the counties budget. I have brought in the top group health insurance company from Spokane to look at our counties group health plan which we spend almost $1 million per year of our budget on.
Is it appropriate for county officials to share controversial views on his-or-her personal social media pages? Why?
I currently stay pretty quiet on social media when it comes to politics and plan to continue that if elected. I think they are made for personal interaction and not politics. I do believe the county should have better communication with the public about different events/projects going on throughout the county and will look to improve this if elected.
What is the most pressing challenge the county is facing?
Budget, broadband/cell coverage and roads.
Tell voters what distinguishes you from your opponent.
My opponent moved here four years ago from California. I am a local. My family has been in the county for over 50 years, and I have lived in Ferry County almost my entire life. I've worked for the Forest Service, DNR, worked in construction, bucked bales and changed pipes for farmers and am a local business owner. I have a great relationship with the tribes and I get along with just about everybody. I can relate with a lot of the people in our county and understand the needs of the county very well.
What is your top priority for the county?
Improving our broadband/cell coverage/fixed Internet, balancing our budget and improving our roads.
Please state one nice comment about your opponent.
Even though he's only been here less than five years, he's been very involved in the county. He's a volunteer firefighter, he is a substitute teacher at the schools and is on the fair board. I respect him a lot for putting his name in the commissioner race. Best of luck to Mr. Rick Diamond.
Rick Diamond
Republican
Candidate did not respond to Chronicle questions.
Ferry County Commissioner
Position 3
Howard ‘Howie’ Hambleton
(Republican)
Age: 56
Background: I believe strongly in serving my community and have put that belief into action through my military service, community service and current role as Ferry County Commissioner, District No. 3. When I came into office in March, I brought my experience as a business owner and problem-solving skills I learned as a project manager/superintendent for a commercial, construction company. It is my strong conviction that I work for you and I will remain steadfast to do what is right for the people I represent, even in the face of opposition.
Family: I have been married to my wife, Charisse, for 29 years. We have seven children and six grandchildren.
What one part of county government would receive more attention if you were elected?
Infrastructure. Due to budget constraints, roads throughout the county have really suffered so I’ve been focused on getting them repaired. I partnered with our Public Works Department to finally begin work on the portion of the Inchelium Highway which was damaged in 2017. Although we don’t have the benefit of a large budget, we do have some incredible resources in our county employees. When we work together, we can accomplish a lot. I am also working hard to bring better broadband access to the county as a member of our Broadband Action Team and we’re having great success.
What is your experience with preparing or authorizing budgets? How will the COVID-19 pandemic affect the county budget?
I have prepared budgets for multi-million-dollar, construction projects in my time as project manager and I currently work with the two other commissioners to plan and oversee the Ferry County budget. We reacted quickly when the national emergency was declared, placing some employees on leave, part-time, etc., and due to this action, we are currently on track with our budget.
Is it appropriate for county officials to share controversial views on his/her personal, social media pages? Why?
A county official’s personal, social media page is just that - personal. It is not for anyone to censor. If someone has an issue with something said, they can take that into consideration at election time. This is America. I strongly support the United States Constitution, under which we are afforded the right to free speech. That being said, I also believe that a person’s social media posts reflect upon them and the office that they hold and they should take that into consideration.
What is the most pressing challenge the county is facing?
Our county’s most pressing challenge currently is the fallout from the declaration of COVID-19. The required shutdown has been hard on our local businesses. The county is currently distributing CARES funding received from the state to area businesses in an attempt to offset some of the effects of the shutdown. Revenue is always an issue facing our county but COVID has made it an even bigger issue.
Tell voters what distinguishes you from your opponent.
I'm a true conservative who supports traditional, family values, has a history of service and is endorsed by the Ferry County Republican Party. I believe that we need small government and should minimize intrusion from west side politicians. My opponent has stated on questionnaires that he supports gay adoption, mandating insurance companies to pay for abortion. He also supports the Growth Management Act, which allows state officials to regulate our county’s growth. He's against the 10 Commandments being displayed at schools and courthouses, says water rights should not be controlled by property owners and is endorsed by local Democrats.
What is your top priority for the county?
Providing economic opportunity for the citizens of the county by strengthening existing businesses and industries, including ranching, logging and mining. This should be done primarily by minimizing regulations and improving broadband access.
Please state one nice comment about your opponent.
He seems to be very focused on helping the Colville Confederated Tribes which I appreciate. Being raised in Inchelium, he understands their needs and concerns.
Michael Heath
Republican
Candidate did not respond to Chronicle questions.
(Democrat)
Age: 41
Background: I am a mother of an 8-year-old student in Nine Mile Falls, my husband is a veteran of the Iraq War and we are so happy to live in this beautiful area. For the last three years, I have been an organizer for Whole Washington, the universal health care campaign in Washington state.
Family: No information
What one part of state government would receive more attention if you were elected?
Even before COVID-19, we had a health care crisis in our country. In Washington, hundreds of thousands had no health care coverage and that was before millions of Americans became unemployed. In eastern Washington, hospitals are suffering and more and more people rely on Life Flight to get them to a provider. We need to pass the Whole Washington Healthcare Trust to save lives, hospitals, and billions of dollars. In 2018, I was the campaign director for Whole Washington and led the effort to collect 102,000 signatures for universal health care. I will continue the fight for universal health care in the Legislature.
How will the COVID-19 pandemic affect the state budget?
Many legislators are talking about austerity measures due to the economic repercussions of COVID-19. But we have 13 billionaires living in western Washington that don’t pay any state income tax while families find themselves unable to afford the high cost of housing and health care. Jeff Bezos is worth over $200 billion. If we had a wealth tax of just 5 percent, Jeff Bezos’ contribution alone would cover our budget shortfall and we wouldn't have to punish the working class across this state for the economic woes created by COVID-19.
Wildfires continue to get bigger and more destructive each year in eastern Washington. What do you see as a means of taming and preventing them?
Recently our district was blanketed with thick smoke. While arson and gender reveal parties may start fires, it is dry conditions combined with hotter summers that make the fires spread so much more easily. When elected, I will take the environmental impacts of climate change seriously and work to pass clean energy bills which will include green jobs that will benefit workers in District 7.
Across the nation there’s been a move to reduce police department funding and provide more for social services that now are handled by police agencies. Do you support “defunding the police.” Please explain.
Defunding the police does not mean eliminating the police force. It means reducing some of the police budget but then allocating those funds to education, public health, housing, and youth services. Investing in services such as these has been proven to reduce crime in the long run by addressing the root causes of crime.
Regarding the McCleary decision, how can the state ensure full funding for education?
As stated in a previous answer, we have 13 billionaires living in western Washington that don’t pay any state income tax. A wealth tax on these billionaires could easily fund education as well as cover the budget shortfall.
What is the most pressing challenge the state is facing?
Lack of health care coverage is the most pressing challenge. As I mentioned before, we need to ensure that everyone can see the doctor when they are sick and that they can afford any medications they need. COVID-19 clearly demonstrates having health care tied to employment is not a good system.
Tell voters what distinguishes you from your opponent.
My opponent is taking money from corporations which would oppose all of the important reforms mentioned in my responses and my platform. Corporations like Phillips 66, Premera Blue Cross, Monsanto, Broadband Communications Association PAC, Regence, Amazon and so many more. I have pledged to not take money from the very corporations that continue to put profit ahead of our lives and planet. I want to represent the voters in this district, not corporations.
Please state one nice comment about your opponent.
The bill Rep. Maycumber passed to reduce the price of insulin was a great start to ensuring that Washington residents can get the medicine they need without risking bankruptcy to do so.
(Republican)
Age: 40
Background: Washington State House Republican floor leader. Legislation signed into law - reducing Rx costs, insulin $100/month; rural broadband funding; critical incident stress management support for police and fire; state veteran service officer program; increased law enforcement training classes statewide and Spokane; fire protection and equipment to departments; Legislator of the year 2018 Council of Metropolitan Police and Sheriffs; 2019 WACOPS Legislator of the year, 2018 and 2019; Hunters Heritage; 2019 Rural Jobs Coalition National Legislator of the year; education – bachelor’s in biochemistry Harvard Kennedy School; executive education certification in state government; law enforcement EPSO sheriff deputy.
Family: Best husband in the whole world, Martin Maycumber, and three children.
What one part of state government would receive more attention if you were elected?
The Legislature and governor need to value your hard-earned tax dollars more, by reducing fraud and waste, while prioritizing need first. For example, the greatest money laundering in state history, the Nigerian unemployment scheme and Western State Hospital lost accreditation and federal funding. These are some examples of failures to value your tax dollars. Health care, education and public safety should be prioritized first, resulting in the needs of the people before special interest.
How will the COVID-19 pandemic affect the state budget?
The state budget is balanced on the backs of small businesses and the good people of the state. In 2018, the state Legislature increased spending 18 percent in one year, even after repeated cries that we need to save for a “rainy day.” That rainy day has come. Protecting the most vulnerable while reducing burdens on small businesses and employers and not raising taxes is possible with common sense decisions. These solutions include reducing government bureaucratic burdens on workers and business. Unfortunately, the Legislature is preparing many tax packages for the people of the state, including a low carbon fuel standard (increasing gas estimated $ 50 cents-plus a gallon), gas tax, a head tax, income tax and capital gains tax.
Wildfires continue to get bigger and more destructive each year in eastern Washington. What do you see as a means of taming and preventing them?
Prioritize healthy forest management. If we conduct forest management effectively through preventative means, we will spend less in the following biennium firefighting. Understanding forest fires are the highest contributors to carbon in the atmosphere, we can quickly and immediately address healthy forest and a healthy environment. In addition, we create jobs, while providing a locally sourced product for innovative manufacturing like cross laminated timber.
Across the nation there’s been a move to reduce police department funding and provide more for social services that now are handled by police agencies. Do you support “defunding the police.” Please explain.
I do not support defunding the police. It takes courage and strength to stand up against a violent mob. These are moments that define public servants, to do what is right when it is the most difficult. Fear is driving policy, resulting in unsafe streets, communities and homes. Crime has made a dramatic increase in these mob-controlled cities. Now with the demands to “defund the police,” we will see more crime, more response time and more lawlessness. Washington state is already 50th in the nation for law enforcement per capita. As a former law enforcement officer, I know what it means to put on a uniform and carry the weight of serving and protecting our community. Politics has placed hate and violence on the backs of public servants not politicians.
Regarding the McCleary decision, how can the state ensure full funding for education?
I have been in vocal opposition of McCleary since the policy was written. The property-rich schools continue to get wealthier and the property poor schools and tribal schools continue to suffer. When school districts are small it is unfeasible to have a funding matrix based on enrollment numbers that can change. If a local business closes you can lose many families and students. As a result, the schools are unable to budget and pay for contracts and teachers for the rest of the year. We need to go to a steady prototypical funding model with schools under 500 students. This will create stability in funding and budgeting. In addition, many of our more economically distressed areas saw their property taxes increase
What is the most pressing challenge the state is facing?
Legislating from Seattle.
Tell voters what distinguishes you from your opponent.
My family has been in the 7th District for generations and I will continue to fight for the generations to come. “7th District Strong” is not just a slogan. It was created by my father’s hard-working hands to put food on the table and my mother’s prayers for her children. When you grow up here, you understand the value of hard work, family and community. I bring a warrior’s spirit and a servant’s heart to Olympia.
Please state one nice comment about your opponent.
Although, I have never met, seen or spoken with my opponent, I appreciate her courage to run for elected office. It takes strength to fight in the arena of state politics and to do that with integrity and honor shows grace.
How will the COVID-19 pandemic affect the state budget?
Revenue will be diminished although not as bad as was earlier predicted, now looking like a half billion in the next biennium, along, of course, with the several hundred million this administration sent to UI scam artists in Nigeria. I'll be looking for cuts to state spending as opposed to raising taxes.
Wildfires continue to get bigger and more destructive each year in eastern Washington. What do you see as a means of taming and preventing them?
The key is actively managed healthy forests and reduced fuel loads, along with better coordination with local assets.. I've passed several bills to do this, but we need to go much further. Recent smoke in Seattle makes progress much more likely.
Across the nation there’s been a move to reduce police department funding and provide more for social services that now are handled by police agencies. Do you support “defunding the police.” Please explain.
No, I don't support defunding the police. Protests, and the right to assemble are inviolate and needed and we've seen them done with respect in our County, but there are other forces at work at times seeking to hijack a protest into a riot and that, is not a police problem.
Regarding the McCleary decision, how can the state ensure full funding for education?
McCleary was an attempt to provide fair, equitable school funding across the state. At the last minute it was hijacked and most of our rural schools were losers. I will continue pushing to revert back to a more level playing field for all.
What is the most pressing challenge the state is facing?
I see our biggest challenge as our disparate business climate. The huge, mostly urban businesses like Amazon and Microsoft seem to be treated very well, while small, and especially rural businesses face a continual barrage of more taxes, fees, regulations and often hostility from state regulators. We need to better for our small businesses.
Tell voters what distinguishes you from your opponent.
Differences? Due to this crazy year of COVID I haven't had the pleasure of meeting my opponent so I'll let your readers distinguish between us.
Please state one nice comment about your opponent.
While we haven't had much contact like a normal campaign year, I'd like to point this out. In recent years so much of the political model has been personal attacks and smear campaigns and I want to strongly commend him for running an issue based campaign about ideas. I truly hope at some point we get a chance to sit down and discuss ideas, and hopefully solutions.
Independent
Candidate did not respond to Chronicle questions.
(Republican)
Age: 68
Background: I have lived in the Dryden area almost my entire life. After college in Seattle, my wife and I married and moved to Moses Lake where I taught sixth grade. We returned to Dryden, where I began a career in pear farming. Soon after our move, I was elected to the Peshastin-Dryden School Board, which began my life of public service. I have also served as a state representative (2019-2020), Chelan County commissioner (2003-2018), been involved in my church in leadership positions, Confluence Health Foundation Board, Ag-Forestry Foundation Board, Rotary and other numerous community groups.
Family: I have been married to my wife, Lisa, for 46 years. We have three married children and six grandchildren.
What one part of state government would receive more attention if you were elected?
To restrict our focus to one part is very limiting when there are many aspects that have been neglected. The transportation budget is underfunded, and we are not keeping up with maintenance and preservation of our infrastructure. We have bridges that are deficient yet are not on a replacement schedule. Road preservation practices are being put off for lack of funding, which is especially critical in the rural 12th District. In the operating budget, we have not fulfilled our commitments to providers of health care, education and retirees.
How will the COVID-19 pandemic affect the state budget?
The budgets of the state have been greatly affected by not having the revenues projected through sales taxes, fees and licenses. Many businesses will be challenged to achieve previous sales, some will not return, and others will restructure. This should prompt a reassessment of state priorities. We will not be able to depend on the same sources for tax revenue. Working at home has generated less revenue from service providers, reduced gas tax revenues, toll and ferry collections. Each aspect of State spending should be analyzed and changes in the tax sources should be considered.
Wildfires continue to get bigger and more destructive each year in eastern Washington. What do you see as a means of taming and preventing them?
Dealing with wildfires has been an issue for quite some time. Reviving a forest products industry will provide employment and economic benefits for rural communities. It will also reduce fuel loads and allow for management of fuel breaks to make firefighting more effective. The net environmental benefit will be significant as habitat will be protected, carbon will be sequestered, and watersheds will hold snowpack longer. Treating bug-infested stands of timber will also lead to healthier, fire resistant forests. We need to do more fuel reduction on private and public lands and speed up the permitting process.
Across the nation there’s been a move to reduce police department funding and provide more for social services that now are handled by police agencies. Do you support “defunding the police.” Please explain.
Public safety is a primary responsibility and expectation of the government. The funding of law enforcement has evolved in each jurisdiction based on experience and projected needs by local elected officials. Currently, there is extensive training taking place for officers to help them in their decision-making. In rural communities, law enforcement is often limited in their response time and assistance of fellow officers. Diminishing support for law enforcement will endanger the lives of the public servants whom we respect and appreciate for their dedication to our communities.
Regarding the McCleary decision, how can the state ensure full funding for education?
The state is obligated and has provided a revenue base for basic education. Education comprises more than half of the state’s operating budget. Unfortunately, the formulas being applied are not equitable to all school districts. I support more flexibility for school districts to determine how their funding can be allocated. Smaller districts do not have the ability to staff each position based on quotas and have varying needs. Some districts are limited in their tax base to generate revenues from their patrons. We must continue to work to solve the inequities of school revenue distributions from the state.
What is the most pressing challenge the state is facing?
The most pressing challenge is budget commitments that will not be fulfilled based on current revenue projections. We are not currently able to adequately fund obligations that the ztate must meet. The state is deficient in maintenance plans and reimbursement levels for health services. It is critical to have sustainable revenue for future commitments, but we must fund our current obligations before creating new programs.
Tell voters what distinguishes you from your opponent.
The most distinguishing aspect is my service in public office. I have the experience of governing and being accountable for my decisions. I have worked through budget shortfalls and recognize the challenges of providing public services with a diminishing revenue stream. My years as an elected official has helped me establish governing principles which will benefit my constituents the most. Living with and taking responsibility for your decisions causes a representative to carefully weigh the impacts to residents locally and statewide.
Please state one nice comment about your opponent.
Although we may have differing opinions on the core functions of government and governing philosophy, my opponent is charming and articulate in her arguments.
Adrianne Moore
(Democrat)
Age: 38
Background: For more than a decade, I served as a director of a social service and community health organization in Okanogan County. I’ve advocated and helped build solutions for key community issues like affordable housing, childcare, healthcare access, and mental health resources. After the 2014 and 2015 wildfires, I worked across the region to help stand up the long-term recovery effort and I led the two-year disaster case management program, which oversaw the distribution of millions of dollars to fire survivors. I graduated college from Western Washington University and hold a Masters of Public Administration from the University of Washington.
Family: I am a fifth generation eastern Washingtonian and live with my family in Winthrop. I feel so blessed that my children call the wild places and small towns of this region home, and I’m grateful to be able to raise them in a close-knit rural community, close to my parents, who are ministers in Wenatchee. My son is in second grade and my daughter is in her senior year of high school. We spend our free time exploring the mountains, lakes, and small towns of North Central Washington, reading, playing soccer and spending time with our neighbors and friends.
What single area of state government would receive the most attention if you were elected?
School funding and support is at the top of my priority list. Years of underfunding had already left our schools in crisis, and now, in the middle of a pandemic, students, families, and schools need more than the usual resources to recover and thrive. Keith Goehner got a “D” from the Washington Education Association. We need a representative who will champion schools, not vote against them. We need new revenue sources for our schools that don’t come from the paychecks of working and middle-class people. Investing in our children is both the right thing to do, and sound fiscal policy.
How will the COVID-19 pandemic affect the state budget?
There is no doubt that big decisions will be made as we face a massive budget shortfall, and there is no starker contrast between my opponent and me than in how we would lead through recovery. After the 2009 recession, budget cuts meant that many low and middle-income earners lost healthcare, and they left our public health system so underfunded that we couldn’t respond effectively in the midst of this pandemic. That can’t happen again. This is the time to invest in our communities, not starve them of resources.
Wildfires continue to get bigger and more destructive each year in eastern Washington. What do you see as a means of taming and preventing them?
Like no other part of our state, north central Washington has the potential to lead in fire prevention and management. With the right leadership, we can improve forest health; deepen collaboration across federal, state, and local jurisdictions; and take on the root causes of our water shortages, rising temperatures and growing wildfire threat. The grit and determination of our rural community brought us hydroelectric energy. That same rural character and our natural resources make us poised to once again expand renewable energies and move away from fossil fuels that both increase our wildfire risk and gouge our local economies.
Across the nation there’s been a move to reduce police department funding and provide more for social services that now are handled by police agencies. Do you support “defunding the police.” Please explain.
I have partnered with local police to improve our community’s access to mental health care, housing and substance use services. I know police don’t want to be a social safety net, nor are they prepared for that. When school counselors, in-patient services, substance use counselors and housing are well-funded, everyone gets what they need and police can do what they want to do: protect our community from crime.
Regarding the McCleary decision, how can the state ensure full funding for education?
Education is one of the largest items in our state budget, but we haven’t adequately funded schools for a generation. To both fund schools and get them the resources they need to make up for time lost in this pandemic, we have to address our unfair tax system and get rural schools their fair share of the budget pie. To be clear, I don’t support more taxes for working and middle-class people. Those at the top in Washington State do not pay their fair share, leaving the rest of us to shoulder a tax burden we can’t afford.
What is the most pressing challenge the state is facing?
Between a budget shortfall, annual wildfires, and COVID-19, we have seen crisis upon crisis in Washington state. It’s essential that we have a leader who can represent the voice and needs of north central Washington in Olympia this year, and right now, our representative does not have a seat at that decision-making table. The House and the Senate are controlled by Democrats and, as a Democrat, I will be in that room leading for our communities. We need an experienced and effective voice to represent north central Washington and take on the crises our state is facing.
Tell voters what distinguishes you from your opponent.
I grew up in a family that lived paycheck to paycheck, and I became a mom before I was 20. I know what it's like to struggle, and I’ve been on the front lines as a community leader working for a better future for all of us. I’ve worked at the state level on policy and legislation, and I know we need someone who understands the issues of working people, families, our aging population, and young people. My opponent has voted against affordable healthcare, schools, housing, and fairer taxes. I know the issues faced by the people in our communities and I’m going to lead for all of us, not just those at the top.
Please state one nice comment about your opponent.
Running an honest and respectful campaign is deeply important to me. I recognize my opponent and I have stark differences in the ways we would lead and the policies we would move forward, but I believe we both chose to run for the same reason. Just like me, I know Representative Goehner loves this community and is doing his best to represent it. I respect his dedication to this district, his public service, and the civility he brings to his role.
(Republican)
Age: 65
Background: I am a third-generation Yakima Valley farmer and small business owner. I served in the Washington state House of Representatives from 2003 to 2009, as the director of the Washington state Department of Agriculture from 2009-2013, and as a Congressman since 2015. I first ran for Congress because I was tired of nonsensical regulations constantly being sent down from government. I think it’s wrong for unelected bureaucrats almost 3,000 miles away, who do not understand our way of life, to tell us how to live our lives or raise our families, and I think the people of Central Washington agree with me.
Family: I live in Sunnyside with my wife, Joan. I have two adult children, Jensena, Devon and his wife Halley. We continue to operate the Newhouse family farm where we grow hops, tree fruit, grapes and alfalfa.
What is the most pressing challenge your district is facing?
COVID-19 and its impacts to our economy. I’m thankful Congress passed the CARES Act, which created the Paycheck Protection Program, helped workers who were suddenly laid off, assisted small businesses who were ordered to shut down, and helped maintain our food supply.
However, the federal government cannot afford to keep spending trillions of dollars indefinitely. We can and should safely reopen our economy and let people get back to work.
Until then, I will continue working with Congress and the Trump administration to ensure families, businesses, and farmers have the resources they need to make it through this difficult time.
Tell voters what distinguishes you from your opponent.
My opponent’s positions on the issues are out of step with the people of this region. He wants to defund the police, says it may be a good idea to remove the Snake River dams, and he’s suggested that President Trump might be trying to kill Americans at Vladimir Putin’s command. As a third-generation Yakima Valley farmer, I am the only candidate who can represent Central Washington’s values in Congress.
What is your top priority for the district?
I am working tirelessly to make sure obstacles are cleared out of the way of central Washington employers and workers so that they can return to their jobs and businesses and bring their lives back to normal after the pandemic. I expect that work to continue well into next year.
Please state one nice comment about your opponent.
He seems to care deeply about the issues that are important to him.
(Democrat)
Candidate did not respond to Chronicle questions.
(Republican)
Candidate did not respond to questions.
(Democrat)
