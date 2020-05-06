OLYMPIA — Filing for a variety of local, state and federal offices will be May 11-15, with candidates encouraged to file online.
Candidates for federal, statewide and multi-county legislative or judicial offices must file with the Office of Secretary of State either online at www.sos.wa.gov from 9 a.m. May 11 to 4 p.m. May 15, or by mail or in person at 520 Union Ave S.E., P.O. Box 40220, Olympia, WA 98504-0220.
All other candidates may file with the auditor’s office for the county the sought position serves, except for some local races that cross multiple counties and require candidates to file in the county with more registered voters.
Locally, positions up for election are: Okanogan County commissioner district No. 1, Chris Branch incumbent; commissioner district No. 2, Andy Hover incumbent; Superior Court judge position No. 1, Hank Rawson incumbent; Superior Court judge position No. 2, Chris Culp incumbent; Okanogan County Public Utility District commissioner district No. 1, Scott Vejraska incumbent, and 224 precinct committee officers.
County commission terms run four years, with a $684 filing fee. The judgeships run four years, with a filing fee of $1,909.85, and the PUD post runs six years with a $142.17 filing fee. There’s no filing fee for the precinct positions.
Candidates are encouraged to submit their voters’ pamphlet statement and photo online once their filing is completed, said election officials.
More than 300 federal and state positions are open, including all U.S. representatives, statewide offices, the state House of Representatives and half of the state Senate.
More information is on the Secretary of State’s website.
