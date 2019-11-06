OKANOGAN – It looks like Soo Ing-Moody will remain mayor of Twisp, according to initial election results.
As of Tuesday night, Ing-Moody received 111 votes (67.68 percent) to challenger Vern Nations’ 53 votes (32.32 percent).
Voter turnout as of the most recent count is 28.87 percent, according to the Okanogan County Auditor’s Office. Returns from the Nov. 5 election will be certified Nov. 26.
An estimated 1,000 ballots remain to be counted. A second count is planned Friday, Nov. 8.
In the Omak School Board Director District No. 2 race, incumbent Pete Sirois leads over challenger Lisa N True.
Sirois received 1,107 votes to True’s 548 votes.
For Omak School Director District No. 3, former school board member Jerry Day leads with 963 votes to James Miller’s 653 votes.
In the Omak School Director District No. 4 race, Darrel Diebel leads with 893 votes, or 52.25 percent. Chris O’Neil received 809 votes, or 47.34 percent.
For Omak School Director District No. 5 position, challenger Steve McNeese trails incumbent Kathie Brown.
McNeese garnered 813 votes to Brown’s 970 votes.
To the north, Jeff McMillan holds a lead over Deanna Swallom in the City of Tonasket Position No. 2 race.
McMillan received 60 votes (65.22 percent) to Swallom’s 29 votes (31.53 percent).
In the City of Tonasket Position No. 4 race, Alisa Weddle leads over George Hill.
Weddle claimed 53 votes to Hill’s 42 votes in the position 4 race.
Unofficial results in other contested races and ballot measures around the region:
Town of Twisp council position No. 3 – Leon C. Edson, 57; Alan Caswell, 101.
Town of Twisp council position No. 4 – Kevin K. Hickman, 54; Mark Easton, 98.
Republic School District Director No. 2 – Neal Martin, 392; Jack D. Hamilton, 453 (multi-county results).
Republic School District Director No. 4 – Randy Sage, 545; Cherie L. Exner, 328 (multi-county results).
Methow Valley School Director District No. 5 – Frank Kline, 713; Leverett Hubbard, 582.
Fire District No. 6 Commissioner Pos. 2 – Ken Doran, 440; Darold Brandenburg, 916.
Grant County Hospital District No. 6 Commissioner No. 1 – Brenda Turner, 299; Kristan Hare, 387 (multi-county results).
Grant County Hospital District No. 6 Commissioner No. 5 – Bradley Parrish, 470; Betty Brueske, 223 (multi-county results).
Ferry County sales tax criminal justice and public safety – yes, 1,099; no, 754.
Inchelium School District replacement educational programs and operation levy – yes, 84; no, 66.
Town of Republic council Pos. 2 – April Drennan, 106; Aaron R. Agent, 85.
Mansfield School District Director No. 3 – Jesse Shafer, 44; Justin Bowen, 37.
Mansfield School District Director No. 4 – Dusty Wittig, 51; Julie Caille, 33.
City of Bridgeport mayor – Esiquio (Zeke) Martinez, 62; Janet Conklin, 83.
Proposition No. 2 – Okanogan County sales tax for emergency communication systems and facilities – Yes, 4417; no, 2,194.
Cemetery District No. 4 property tax levy lid-lift – yes, 302; no, 216.
Town of Conconully community service complex bonds – yes, 38; no, 26.
For statewide measures, click here.
