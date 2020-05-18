OKANOGAN – Wholesale electricity sales by the Okanogan County Public Utility District were less than budgeted in April, and retail sales through also were under budget.
PUD commissioners heard a power sales report during their May 11 meeting, conducted on the Zoom platform.
Weather is the largest driver of power sales, and with a more mild winter and a warmer spring so far, power sales have been down, said Director of Power Resources and Broadband Services Ron Gadeberg.
He said it would be difficult to determine whether any reductions in retail sales were because of COVID-19 closures.
In other business, the board:
-Authorized the General Manager Steve Taylor to sign an addendum to the utility’s operation and service agreement with Douglas County PUD.
Under the addendum, Okanogan County’s PUD’s service rates were adjusted based on a new arrangement the Douglas County PUD has entered with Portland General Electric for real time power sales. Staff said the agreement is beneficial to all parties.
-Heard that telecommunication sales continue to increase under a trend seen before COVID-19 restrictions and one that that has continued. Gadeberg said almost no projects have been possible during restrictions, but the system has 3,196 end users currently.
Under state law, the PUD can sell wholesale telecommunications services to companies that retail the service to end users.
-Heard that drive-in Wi-Fi hot spots were being installed throughout the county to aid resident students in their online schooling.
-Heard that the final payment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the 2015 Okanogan Complex wildfires arrived April 27 for $624,000.
