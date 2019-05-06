OLYMPIA - A new state law will help consumers know the source of the electricity that powers their households and businesses.
House Bill 1428, sponsored by Rep. Sharon Shewmake, R-Bellingham, is aimed at improving the “fuel mix disclosures” already provided by utility companies. The bill received unanimous approval in the House and Senate, and was signed by Gov. Jay Inslee.
tShewmake said the fuel-mix disclosures are comparable to the ingredients list on a can of processed food, but not nearly as understandable. Her goal was to add clarity and transparency.
“Was it produced here in Washington, or is it coming from hundreds or thousands of miles away? Was it from a clean and sustainable source like wind or hydro, or from a coal plant that's poisoning our planet? This legislation will make it easier for utilities to identify their sources and disclose them to consumers in a clear, understandable format,” she said.
HB 1428 takes effect July 27.
