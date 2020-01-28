OROVILLE — A local man was electrocuted before his garage burst into flames Monday, Jan. 20.
Danny Roe, 65, was in his garage on Longhorn Road, working on a woodworking project when he was apparently electrocuted, according to officials.
A fire started in the garage as a result, but Oroville Fire Department volunteers responded in time to prevent the fire from spreading to the home of Roe and his wife, Charlotte.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said the call came in at 1:21 p.m., with Deputy Ricky Covarrubias arriving in about 15 minutes. Also responding were the Oroville ambulance and Sgt. Kevin Arnold and Deputy Darren Curtis with the sheriff’s office.
Hawley said Oroville Fire Department was en route within six minutes of being toned, arriving at 1:53 p.m.
“That’s pretty reasonable for it being out in the county, especially when volunteers are responding from all they were doing,” said Hawley, adding the Roe home is located about four and a half miles out of Oroville.
“Tonasket Fire Department was also toned due to it being a structure fire,” Hawley reported.
“We got toned out, and I had about 10 guys gathered at the hall ready to go, but they disregarded us before we left,” said Tonasket Fire Chief Andy Gasho.
Hawley said the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was also toned out. Dispatcher Veronica Randall said the department did not respond.
“They often disregard DNR, especially in the winter if it is just relegated to a structure,” said Randall, who was on call during the holiday Monday.
Oroville Fire Department could not be reached for comment before the Chronicle went to press.
Okanogan County Coroner Dave Rodriquez confirmed the cause of death was electrocution, with the estimated time of death around 1 p.m.
Pastor Rod Brown said Roe was a member of the Oroville Free Methodist Church.
“He’s been a part of our church family, and he was one of our leaders that sat on our board,” Brown said. “He’s just been a great guy, especially in the Awana program.”
The Awana program is a children’s bible program for youth aged four to junior high.
“The kids really loved him. He worked with the younger kids, and it was real common when he was with the Awanas for one of the little boys or girls to be sitting on his lap,” said Brown. “He was a big man, 6’4” or 6’5” and the kids loved who he was.”
Brown said Roe loved the outdoors and hunting.
“He loved helping people with their equipment and projects,” said Brown. “He was gifted in how he worked with equipment, so he was helping different people with different projects. We had him with young guys in our church who loved him because he was so kind to them, and helped them in their lives.”
Brown described Roe as a “kindhearted, fun-loving guy.”
“He deeply loved his grandkids, kids and his wife,” said Brown. “He was a really giving type of person. He gave of himself, especially to people who had needs.”
Brown said Roe retired from owning his own businesses in the field of diesel equipment. He is survived by his wife Charlotte, and three kids and grandkids who live in southern Washington and Oregon.
“Danny was an awesome man and touched the lives of many people,” said Michelle McElheran, fellow church member and friend. “I’m thankful to have known him and he will be missed.”
