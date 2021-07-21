OLYMPIA – Gov. Jay Inslee has declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Okanogan, Ferry and Douglas, because of extreme high temperatures in late June.
Beginning June 24, the state experienced “an unprecedented heat event,” with high temperatures damaging road infrastructure in Adams, Asotin, Clark, Cowlitz, Douglas, Ferry, Grant, King, Kittitas, Okanogan, Pacific, Pend Oreille, Pierce, Snohomish, Spokane, Whatcom, Whitman and Yakima counties, said his proclamation.
Heat caused failures to concrete panels, bridge expansion joints and asphalt, plus electrical damage.
Estimated cost to repair damage to affected roadways is more than $2.6 million, according to the declaration.
Inslee directed plans and procedures in the state comprehensive emergency management plan to be implemented.
“State agencies and departments are directed to utilize state resources and to do everything reasonably possible to assist affected political subdivisions in an effort to respond to and recover from the incident,” said the proclamation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.