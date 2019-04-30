OKANOGAN – Various potential emergency situations were discussed by the Local Emergency Planning Committee when it met April 11.
Okanogan County Emergency Management hosted the meeting, which drew representatives from state, tribal, municipal and other organization.
Tom Dang of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration talked about weather systems and how the agency works. Weather spotters are needed and are important in Okanogan County because mountain ranges get in the way of radar.
Clay Thedy of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the outlook is good for minor to no flooding in the county this year.
A spring runoff discussion followed, with emergency managers noting there are plenty of leftover sandbags from last year.
People who would like some may email em@co.okanogan.wa.us.
Ron Wonch of the state Department of Natural Resources talked about his agency and the potential for wildfires, which have already started.
An air quality presentation came from Kris Ray of the Colville Confederated Tribes. He noted Omak’s spring cleanup is May 11. People can look up air quality at www.purpleair.com/map#8/48.242/-119.532.
Okanogan County offers an alert system and urged people to make an account and keep it up to date. Alerts about fires, flooding, power outages and other situations are sent over the alert system.
