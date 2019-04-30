scotch creek

OMAK – An emergency services career fair is planned for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 3.

The event will be at the Omak Fire Department training center, 2300 N. Fourth Ave., Okanogan, next to the Omak Memorial Cemetery.

People can learn about career opportunities with the state Department of Natural Resources, LifeLine Ambulance, Life Flight air transportation, Washington State Parks, Okanogan County fire districts and the Colville Confederated Tribes’ forestry division.

The event is hosted by WorkSource in partnership with Wenatchee Valley College, Spokane Community College, U.S. Forest Service, and the other participating agencies.

