OKANOGAN - Pateros city voters are saying no to an emergency medical services levy request, thus sending yes votes in three other jurisdictions into the “fail” category.
Brewster, Pateros and the fire district sought approval during the April 28 special election of six-year levies of up to 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation for shared ambulance services. The measure translates to about $50 per year on property assessed at $100,000.
If the measures fail, the fire district said ambulance costs and response time could increase, services might get downgraded, an all-volunteer service could be possible or no emergency medical services would be available in the district.
The requests are dependent on each other, meaning all need to pass for any to pass.
In Pateros, 50 voters said yes and 56 said no, for a 47.17 percent passing percentage, according to a second, unofficial count by the Okanogan County Auditor’s Office.
Brewster voters are giving their city’s request a thumbs up, with 111 voters saying yes and 80 saying no, for a 58.12 percent approval rate in unofficial returns.
Fire district voters in Okanogan County also said yes, 345-171, for a 66.86 percent passing rate, according to second-count returns. District-wide, including Douglas County returns, the measure is passing with 418 yes votes and 222 no votes, for a 65.31 percent yes vote.
Another count is planned before certification on May 8.
In a separate measure, residents of Fire District No. 6 approved a request for a new fire station and training facility in Winthrop, with 1,527 voters saying yes and 682 no, for a 69.13 percent approval rate in unofficial returns.
The district also plans improvements to existing fire stations, and to add equipment and firefighters.
The measure would add an estimated 17.5 cents to bring the assessment to 83 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. For the owner of property assessed at $300,000, the added property tax would be $52.20 per year, said the district.
District firefighters protect property with an assessed value of $1.2 billion.
A request by Okanogan-Douglas County Hospital District No. 1 for a one-year special levy is passing, with 2,478 Okanogan County voters saying yes and 950 saying no, for a 72.29 percent approval rate.
District-wide, including Douglas County returns, the measure is passing, 2,696-1,116, for a 70.72 percent passing rate.
The hospital is seeking an estimated 33 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation to raise $750,000. If the measure passes, the money would be used to fund hospital operations, primarily in the emergency room, said spokeswoman Jennifer Best.
Voters approved a levy lid lift in August 2016, bumping the collection amount from about 63 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation to 75 cents. In the same election hospitals requested a one-year excess levy, but the measure didn’t meet the supermajority requirement (60 percent yes) to pass.
With the lid lift, the hospital is collecting about 74 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation now.
“We were able to invest in some equipment and new patient furniture, such as beds and chairs for visitors,” Best said. “We also moved our clinic into the former Hillcrest House next door, then moved our emergency room to a more streamlined area of the hospital that was added on in the 1980s. Both of those moves helped us provide even better quality care.”
Property taxes make up about 5 percent of the hospital’s total revenue, she said.
