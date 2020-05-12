OKANOGAN - Pateros city voters said no to an emergency medical services levy request, thus sending yes votes in three other jurisdictions into the “fail” category.
Final election returns for the April 28 special election were certified May 8.
Brewster, Pateros and Douglas-Okanogan Fire District No. 15 sought approval of six-year levies of up to 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation for shared ambulance services. The measure translates to about $50 per year on property assessed at $100,000.
The fire district said with failure, ambulance costs and response time could increase, services might get downgraded, an all-volunteer service could be possible or no emergency medical services would be available in the district.
The requests were dependent on each other, meaning all needed to pass for any to pass.
In Pateros, 50 voters said yes and 57 said no, for a 46.73 percent passing percentage, according to final returns.
Brewster voters gave their city’s request a thumbs up, with 115 voters saying yes and 80 saying no, for a 58.97 percent approval rate.
Fire district voters in Okanogan and Douglas counties also said yes, 441-229, for a 65.82 percent passing rate.
In a separate measure, residents of Fire District No. 6 approved a request for a new fire station and training facility in Winthrop, with 1,563 voters saying yes and 689 no, for a 69.4 percent approval rate in unofficial returns.
The district also plans improvements to existing fire stations, and to add equipment and firefighters.
The measure would add an estimated 17.5 cents to bring the assessment to 83 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. For the owner of property assessed at $300,000, the added property tax would be $52.20 per year, said the district.
District firefighters protect property with an assessed value of $1.2 billion.
A request by Okanogan-Douglas County Hospital District No. 1 for a one-year special levy is passing, with 2,777 voters district-wide saying yes and 1,150 saying no, for a 70.72 percent approval rate.
The hospital sought an estimated 33 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation to raise $750,000. The money will be used to fund hospital operations, primarily in the emergency room, said spokeswoman Jennifer Best.
Voters approved a levy lid lift in August 2016, bumping the collection amount from about 63 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation to 75 cents. In the same election hospitals requested a one-year excess levy, but the measure didn’t meet the supermajority requirement (60 percent yes) to pass.
With the lid lift, the hospital is collecting about 74 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation now.
Voter turnout in Okanogan County was 49.82 percent, according to the Washington Secretary of State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.