PUD marks Public Power Week in October
OKANOGAN - Okanogan County Public Utility District has made free energy efficiency kits available for customers and a coloring contest for elementary students in advance of Public Power Week.
Public Power Week is Oct. 5-9.
The free energy efficiency kits include eight LED light bulbs (75-watt equivalent), two showerheads and two faucet aerators. Customers can order a kit online and have it shipped directly to their address, said PUD officials.
Links can be found on both the district website and Facebook page, or https://okanoganpud.gpfulfillment.net.
The kits are part of the PUD’s energy efficiency program, funded through Bonneville Power Administration. They are available while supplies last.
Last year, the PUD hosted its first coloring contest, working with schools to provide coloring sheets to third- and fourth-graders. This year, with most schools starting the year remotely, the district will provide coloring sheet in its print newsletter, which was sent to all residential mailboxes. Other copies of the coloring sheets will be in PUD offices.
Any kindergarten through fifth grade student in the PUD service area can enter. Completed entries should be placed in drop boxes at any PUD office by Sept. 29.
Winners will be announced during Public Power Week.
Public Power Week is observed annually during the first full week of October. This year, the PUD plans on drive-through-only booths in a few communities with kids’ activity packets, energy savings information for adults and more. A drawing will be that week for additional goodies.
According to the PUD, public power is proven nationwide to have lower average rates, cleaner power, local control and better reliability. More information is at www.publicpower.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.