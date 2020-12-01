OMAK – Enrollment is below projections in the Omak School District, the school board learned during its Nov. 24 meeting.
November enrollment was 1,419.43 full-time equivalent students, which is below the year-long budget projection of 1,499.83. The average for the first three months of the school year was 1,394.27.
Most of the decline is at the elementary level, district figures show.
North Omak Elementary School’s November enrollment was down by 32.53 students from the budgeted level and down three students from the previous month. Enrollment was 70.2 students below last year’s November level.
East saw a 2.97-FTE student drop from October to November, leaving the November number at 21.77 students below the budgeted amount and down 4.41 students from the previous November.
Omak Middle School’s enrollment for November was 15.68 FTE students below budget and 68.64 fewer than the previous November. The school lost 0.97 FTE student from October to November.
At the high school, November enrollment was 10.38 FTE students below budget, down 2.32 from October to November and 12.47 lower than in November 2019.
The alternative school gained 0.42 FTE student from October to November, finishing November at 1.89 students above budget. But enrollment was 11.88 students lower than in November 2019.
District-wide, November enrollment was 142.66 FTE lower than in November 2019.
Enrollment also is down within the Washington Virtual Academy online program with K-12 Inc.
October enrollment was 6,447.84 full-time equivalent students, down from the anticipated year-long average of 7,023.54. Average for the first three months of the school year was 6,631.54.
As with the brick-and-mortar program, much of the decline is at the elementary level though not at as high a level.
In other business, the board:
-Approved leaves of absence for Marissa Mitterholzer, Washington Virtual Academy middle school, and Michelle Rubio-Brooks, Omak Middle School.
-Approved transfers for Wanell Lindsey O’Day, East Omak Elementary School para-educator, and Ramez El-Haj, special education para-educator at North Omak Elementary School.
-Learned students honored high school Principal David Kirk and Athletic Director/Assistant Principal/Alternative Principal Joe LaGrou during principal appreciation month.
-Learned high school students of the month were Katianna Long, Adre St. Peter, Tyson Leader, Adamarys Montoya, Garrett Taylor, Michael Munoe, Madison Dietz and Aunika Young.
-Approved a student data privacy agreement with Midas Education.
-Had a first reading of a policy and procedure dealing with the associated student body.
-Approved the highly capable program plan.
-Heard an update from Superintendent Michael Porter on COVID-19.
-Learned the district special education department received the highest rating possible from the state and federal education departments for the 2019-20 school year.
“This is an especially impressive result due to the mixed-up school year due to COVID closures and the need for our (special education) staff to adapt, create and go the extra mile to be sure we met the needs of our (special education) students,” special education director John Holcomb told the board in a written report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.