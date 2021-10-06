OMAK – Enrollment in the Omak School District was 1,462.89 full-time equivalent students in September, more than the 1,417.6 students estimated in the 2021-22 budget.
Enrollment numbers were presented to the Omak School Board during its Sept. 28 meeting.
North Omak Elementary enrollment was down slightly from the budget projection and down 13 FTE students from last year. East Omak Elementary showed a 9.4-FTE student increase from the budgeted number, but a drop of 24.58 students from last year.
Middle school, high school and alternative high school enrollments all were up from budgeted figures, with middle school and high school numbers higher – 17.39 and 25.16 FTE, respectively – than the previous year. Alternative school enrollment was down from the 2020 figure by 1.2 FTE students.
Overall, for September the district had 45.2 FTE students more than anticipated in the budget, and 3.77 more than were enrolled the previous year.
Washington Virtual Academy (K12 Inc.) enrollment showed a drop of more than 2,200 FTE students from the previous year, with 4,243.41 FTE students enrolled in September. The budget projection was for 5,955.15 FTE students for this year.
In other business, the board:
-Heard about the Colville Confederated Tribes’ youth development program from Tashina Gorr.
-Heard a student report from Jonathan Kirk, junior student board representative.
-Approved FFA field trips to the Western National Rangeland Career Development Event, Baker City, Ore., Nov. 7-9; Emerge Leadership Conference, Feb. 18-19, 2022; preparation for state Meats and Livestock Career Development Event, Asotin, April 21-22, 2022; state trap event, East Wenatchee, April 22-23, 2022; state Meats and Career Development Event, Spokane, May 3-4, 2022, and the state FFA competition, Pullman, May 11-15, 2022.
-Heard Superintendent Michael Porter commend administrators who filled in as substitute teachers when necessary because of COVID contributing to a shortage of staff and substitutes.
-Approved student/parent handbooks.
-Approved the minimum basic education requirement compliance report.
-Learned the district continues to monitor COVID-19 outbreaks closely. North Omak Elementary School recently had 2.5 classrooms closed because of a high percentage of positive cases.
-Learned the district so far is not restricting attendance at sporting events, as some other area schools are doing. Winter indoor activities are a concern. The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association has advised the athletic department that during winter season, non-vaccinated athletes will be tested twice a week.
-Had first readings of policies dealing with equivalency credit opportunities, emergencies and data sharing with local tribes, and a procedure dealing with nutrition, health and physical education.
-Approved agreements with Walla Walla Community College, Washington State University, Wenatchee Valley College, North Central Educational Service District and Whitworth University.
-Hired Lacoda Miller, middle school science teacher, and Chris Gray, high school physical education teacher.
-Hired Washington Virtual Academy teachers Todd Hamm, Melissa DeFrance, Sara Bedlion, Nickolai Schulz, Holly James, Cagney Fox, Alysha Frampton, Suzanne Hart, Angela Shields and Elizabeth Solomon.
-Accepted resignations from Melissa Maple, elementary teacher, and WAVA teachers Kristina Wilkinson and Niki Duncan.
-Hired Amber Johnson, custodian; Ron Bourgeau, bus driver; Patricia Edelman, bus driver; Debra Lawrence, middle school/high school nurse; Richard Moses and Nicole Stebbins, para-educators at East; Megan Nansen, para-educator at North; Nancy Statler, transportation supervisor, and Saisa Stombaugh, transportation secretary.
-Approved transfers of Katelyn Brown and Michelle Lechuga, para-educators at North.
-Accepted the resignation of Ramez El-Haj, para-educator at North.
-Hired Maddie Timm, middle school assistant volleyball coach, and Dave Haigh, high school assistant football coach.
-Accepted resignations of Chris Adams, middle school assistant volleyball coach, and Chris Werner and Heidi Sam, middle school assistant basketball coaches.
During the board’s Aug. 24 meeting, Mandy Holz was appointed to fill the remainder of Kathie Brown’s term, which ends in December 2023. Brown resigned earlier this year.
Holz will be board representative to North and East elementary schools and Omak Middle School, a co-member of the Paschal Sherman Indian School standing committee and Omak Performing Arts Center representative.
The board also elected Dennis Carlton as chairman and Darrel Diebel as vice chairman.
