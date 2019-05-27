ENTIAT - A Utah woman died May 26 when her car collided with two other vehicles on Highway 97A about 10 miles south of town.
Rachel P. Odima, 20, Clearfield, Utah, died at the scene.
She was traveling southbound in the northbound lane at 1:56 a.m., said the Washington State Patrol. A northbound vehicle driven by Orlando Pachecoayala, 23, Entiat, attempted to avoid Odima's car by swerving into the southbound lane.
Odima's car collided with Pachecoayala's pickup truck, spun around and came to rest on the southbound shoulder.
Odima's vehicle continued southbound, sliding broadside, and collided with an SUV driven by Michael V. Town, 26, Entiat. Odima's car came to rest on its top in the northbound ditch and Town's vehicle came to rest on the northbound shoulder.
The patrol said it's unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved.
All three drivers were wearing seatbelts. Pachecoayala and Town were not injured.
Abelardo N. Pachecoayla, 21, Entiat, a passenger in Orlando Pachecoayala's vehicle, was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Two passengers in Town's vehicle - Elena Blauman, 5, and Noah Town, 2 months, both of Entiat - also escaped injury. Jennifer Hernandez, 22, another passenger and also from Entiat, was injured but refused aid. All were wearing seatbelts.
The patrol said the accident's cause was Odima's vehicle being over the centerline. No charges will be filed.
All three vehicles received reportable damage and were impounded.
