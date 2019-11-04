OLYMPIA - The state Department of Agriculture is alerting businesses that export plant products to the European Union of new regulations taking effect Dec. 14 that will require a phytosanitary certificate for most plants and plant products.
Before plants and other raw and minimally processed plant products can enter EU member states, as well as Switzerland and Montenegro, shipments must be inspected and receive a phytosanitary certificate. Without the necessary certification, shipments will be rejected without recourse, said the agriculture department.
The new EU regulations are meant to prevent the introduction of plant insects and disease pests. The regulations reflect a change that was made in 2016, but implementation was delayed until this year.
The new regulations affect virtually all plant products. While some plant products already require phytosanitary certification, many have not had any requirements to enter the EU market.
Plant products that will now require phytosanitary certification include:
-Fruits and vegetables (other than preserved by deep freezing).
-Cut flowers.
-Cut trees or branches retaining foliage.
-Grain or grain products.
-Hop bales, pellets and cones.
-Seeds.
-Other unprocessed or minimally processed plant products, including wood.
In addition to the new certifications, 36 high-risk plant groups will be completely prohibited from entering the EU until the U.S. Department of Agriculture establishes additional certification standards for them. Three will impact Washington growers: Plants related to apples, cherries and alder.
The state Department of Agriculture is the only entity in Washington authorized to provide phytosanitary certificates for exports. The agency expects high demand for certification services as a result of the change in EU regulations.
Exporters are encouraged to plan ahead to arrange for inspections and certification as soon as possible, the department said. Per EU requirements, shipments may be inspected up to 30 days before exportation.
More information is available at agr.wa.gov/services/exports/inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.