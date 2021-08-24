CONCONULLY – Evacuation levels for the Muckamuck Fire have been reduced or dropped as the blaze northwest of town continues to smolder and pose less of a threat to populated areas.
As of Monday morning, Aug. 23, the lightning-caused fire had burned across 13,004 acres of land and was 35 percent contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
On Tuesday evening, Aug. 17, Conconully Mayor Sam Martin ordered the town’s evacuation level reduced from Level 3 to Level 1. Meanwhile, areas outside the town limits remained at Level 3 (see related story).
As of 6 p.m. Aug. 22, the West Fork, rural Conconully and Mineral Hill areas were lowered to Level 2, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management. Salmon Meadows-Kerr remained at Level 3.
The fire was “still active in a couple of places,” and sent up a visible plume of smoke Monday morning, said Okanogan County Emergency Manager Maurice Goodall.
Overall, though, the Forest Service said the fire continued to smolder slowly on Monday following weekend rainfall and cooler temperatures, although firefighters observed some tree torching. Crews on Sunday took advantage of favorable weather conditions to increase containment by working hot spots in the north and continuing to build fire line.
Sinlahekin Road, North Fork Salmon Creek Road, Mineral Hill Road and West Fork Road all remain closed outside Conconully.
Unofficial reports say a chicken coop and an older cabin were lost to the flames.
Fire officials say they expect more favorable weather this week, with a Canadian cold front bring cool and light northerly winds with occasional strong gusts and possible snow showers on high peaks.
A thunderstorm that blew across Okanogan County on Friday evening provided a light show but few fire starts in Okanogan and Ferry counties, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.
A 0.1-acre grass and shrub fire was reported at 6:34 p.m. Friday at the Ferry County Rail Trail. It was contained at 7 p.m.
Several other fires reported in Okanogan and Ferry counties turned out to be false alarms.
The storm dumped moderate heavy rain at times, along with thunder and numerous lighting strikes in the Omak area, according to the National Weather Service and lightningmaps.org. Winds changed directions several times, but the highest sustained wind was 15 mph at 6:53 p.m. Friday.
For ongoing fires:
Cedar Creek
All evacuation advisories associated with the Cedar Creek Fire west of Winthrop were removed late Sunday morning.
The 55,137-acre, lightning-caused blaze was 75 percent contained as of Monday morning.
Line construction continued on the southwest side in the Little Wolf Creek area, said the U.S. Forest Service. Helicopter water drops were to continue.
Crews also are packing up equipment.
The nearby Delancy Fire, north of Highway 20 and west of Early Winters, remains at 223 acres and 95 percent containment.
Cub Creek 2
The fire was 70 percent contained as of Monday morning, with 70,154 acres of land blackened.
Mop-up continues to ensure the fire stays inside control lines. Crews also are doing suppression repair, which includes repairing roads used to access the fire.
Equipment is being removed.
A pump and water truck remained stationed at private cabins on Forest Road 51.
Walker Creek
The fire 13 miles east-northeast of Tonasket had burned across 23,404 acres of land as of Monday morning and was 9 percent contained.
Cause of the blaze is under investigation.
“There are some houses that were lost,” said Goodall. “There are structures that were lost. I’m not even going to speculate.”
He said some residents were upset they were not notified of their structure losses.
Goodall encourages those who have lost their homes to contact their insurance providers, then contact the Okanogan County Assessor’s Office about destroyed property designation on their property taxes.
Around Bonaparte Lake, engines, hand crews and heavy equipment are mopping up hot spots and debris, and securing fire line around structures, said the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team in command of the blaze.
Big River Hotshots were finalizing direct line in the Lost Lake area, said fire officials.
Around Fourth of July Ridge, steep terrain forced firefighters to use indirect tactics, creating large areas of unburned fuel between the line and the main fire. If conditions allow, crews planned burnouts to reduce the risk of the main fire gathering momentum and making a run, said fire officials.
Chickadee Creek
The blaze had burned 5,118 acres of land as of Monday morning, with 11 percent containment.
Chickadee Creek Fire, whose cause is under investigation, is 15 miles west of Tonasket on the western side of the Sinlahekin Valley.
Direct line was put in around Mill Hill Road and was holding as of Monday. Secondary containment lines along Cecile Creek Road were being expanded, and air resources were in use to help extinguish hot spots.
The northern side of the main fire is in steep terrain, leading firefighters to put in indirect line along Cecile Creek Road. Indirect lines also are being used along Douglas Mountain Road and Sarsapkin Circle Road.
Summit Trail
The lightning-caused fire has burned across 45,559 acres on the Colville Indian Reservation west of Inchelium. As of Monday morning, it was 41 percent contained, according to Northwest Incident Management Team No. 10.
Firefighters used direct hand and bulldozer lines, and defensive burning to minimize fire spread.
Cool temperatures and high humidity on Sunday resulted in minimal fire activity, allowing firefighters to build containment lines on the fire’s edge, said officials. A skidgin was used to improve containment lines west of South Seventeenmile Mountain northeast to Grizzly Trail Road.
Hazard trees were removed along Hall Creek Road, containment lines were built southeast of Sitdown Creek Road and crews with heavy equipment were deployed northeast of Brush Mountain to bolster containment lines into Sugar Lake Road.
Mop-up continued on the south and west portions of the fire.
On Saturday, the tribe reduced evacuation alerts for portions of the fire. Areas at Level 1 are Spring Creek and Barnaby Creek roads, LaFleur Meadows to Lynx Creek Road’s junction with Hall Creek Road including Hall Creek Road south to Bear Springs Road, the intersection of BIA Road 1053 and Lynx Creek Road east to the intersection with Hall Creek Road.
Evacuation levels have been lifted for the Twin Lakes area and structures along Bridge Creek Road, and residents east of Seyler Valley Road to Gwen Mine Road and Cobb Creek Road.
The shelter at the Inchelium Longhouse and Community Center is on standby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.