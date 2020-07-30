TONASKET – Evacuation advisories were lifted Thursday morning, July 30, for the Anglin and Green fires east of Tonasket and Riverside.
A Level 3 (get out now) notice was issued Monday for the Anlin Fire north of Highway 20 and a Level 2 (be ready) notice was issued the same day for the Green Fire east of Riverside.
As of Thursday morning, fire crews completed their last shift the night before after patrolling the Anglin Fire line. They are working on hot spots and rehabilitating fencing and gates that were damaged in the fire or during initial attack operations.
Some crews will be demobilized today, July 30.
The fire is 50 percent contained and crews are working to secure fire lines. Around 1,540 acres of land were burned.
The Anglin Fire was reported at 5:30 p.m. Monday eight miles east of Tonasket. One home and two out-buildings were destroyed.
Firefighters on the Green Fire, 12 miles northeast of Riverside, continued to mop up on Thursday and repair areas damaged by suppression efforts. Most hot spots have been extinguished.
The fire is 90 percent contained and has burned across 1,480 acres of land. It was reported about 4 p.m. July 27.
No structures were lost.
Hazards on the fire included steep terrain and rattlesnakes. No injuries were reported.
The Red Cross responded to assist affected residents from both fires.
Causes are under investigation, although early reports indicated the Green Fire started after a vehicle accident on Tunk Creek Road.
Road closures in the area also have been lifted.
