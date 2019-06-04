OKANOGAN – A man charged with beating an Omak couple in their home and stealing their truck has been ordered to undergo a competency evaluation.
Kyle Andrew Finley, 27, was charged March 25 in Okanogan County Superior Court with two counts each of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and third-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, and one count each of first-degree robbery, residential burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree malicious mischief, third-degree malicious mischief, hit and run-property damage, disarming a police officer and resisting arrest.
A status hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. June 10 to review the case.
Finley was ordered May 13, at the request of Prosecuting Attorney Arian Noma, undergo a competency evaluation at a state facility or other secure facility determined by the state Department of Social and Health Services.
The order, signed by Superior Court Judge Chris Culp, indicated Noma “has reason to doubt the defendant’s competency based on a good faith belief that as a result of a mental disease or defect, the defendant may lack the capacity to understand the proceedings” against him or to assist in his defense.
In his motion, Noma wrote that Finley presents himself in court and on jail-monitored phone calls as extremely paranoid and delusional.
“On those jail calls, defendant refers to Amazon and (Amazon founder) Jeff Bezos being the antichrist, and that the defendant has become very religious. On one occasion, defendant believed that the recording clock in the office was not real,” said the motion.
In addition, his mental health appeared to be deteriorating over the two hearings prior to the motion.
“He does not appear to participate or communicate with his attorney. The defendant often refuses to leave his cell,” said the motion, which said the state feels Finley “has demonstrated enough difficulty in understanding the proceedings that the state believes that it is in his best interests to be evaluated for competency.”
The evaluation is to include an investigation and opinion as to Finley’s current competency to stand trial under several state laws; whether, if he was not insane at the time of the offense, he had the capacity to form the culpable mental state required for the charged crimes, and whether he is “restorable” under state law.
An opinion also is sought from the evaluator about whether Finley should be evaluated by a designated crisis responder.
The incident was reported at 5:43 p.m. March 22 after a man apparently removed a screen and climbed through a window to enter the home of John and Tonya Wilson on East Bartlett Street, said Omak Police Chief Jeff Koplin.
Court records allege the victims both were hit repeatedly during the break-in. They were taken to Mid-Valley Hospital.
The suspect allegedly hit Tonya Wilson, 73, several times in the face and hit her husband repeatedly with an end table. She attempted to retrieve a pistol from the bedroom, but the suspect entered the bedroom, punched her until he knocked her down and then used a small table to beat her repeatedly, according to court records.
John Wilson, 82, also was allegedly struck with a table lamp and lost a tooth in the altercation.
The suspect demanded the keys to their vehicle and John Wilson told him where they were, court records said. The suspect left in the pickup truck and they called 911.
The pickup truck later ran into a fence near the intersection of Bartlett Avenue and Locust Street, with damage to the fence estimated at $1,000, and the suspect fled on foot, court records said.
An estimated $200 damage was done to items inside the residence.
Two Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Justin Weigel and Gisberth Gonzalez, allegedly caught up to the suspect.
Weigel found the suspect hiding behind a tree, drew his pistol and gave verbal commands to the suspect, but the man allegedly charged at Weigel and struck him several times in the face, according to court documents. The deputy’s sunglasses, valued at $180, were broken.
The deputy allegedly took the man to the ground and the suspect tried to take the pistol from the officer, court records said.
The suspect was then handcuffed and taken to Mid-Valley Hospital with breathing difficulties. He was later flown to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
Finley was arrested March 23 and booked in to the Okanogan County Jail late that night.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said both deputies were treated at Mid-Valley Hospital and released the same evening. Neither missed any work because of the injuries.
Finley’s family in western Washington was in the process of reporting him missing when they learned he’d been jailed, Koplin said. He apparently had driven to the area in a vehicle belonging to his father; the vehicle was found abandoned outside town.
Finley is represented by David S. Marshall and Kristina L. Selset of Marshall Defense Firm, Seattle.
