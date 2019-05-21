OMAK – Folks who are expecting and plan to deliver at Mid-Valley Hospital in the next few weeks need to have a backup plan.
An unforeseen provider shortage means the hospital is experiencing “intermittent gaps in coverage for obstetric surgical services,” said a hospital announcement.
Hospital Administrator Alan Fisher said Dr. David Bradford is on leave, so the facility is short on physicians who can perform cesarean sections.
“We’re working with local (providers) on a viable solution,” he said. “We’re working to get people credentialed” for the procedure. We’ll get through this.”
Bradford works for the hospital district, but other doctors who work for various clinics also deliver babies at the hospital.
Fisher said Mid-Valley is working with North Valley Hospital in Tonasket and Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster to provide backup services.
“This is temporary,” Fisher said. “It should be resolved by July.”
“We remain committed to providing quality care to all of the patients in our community and our nurse staffing remains unchanged,” said a Mid-Valley announcement.
In addition, Dr. P. Bruce Meyers remains available on the Mid-Valley staff, Fisher said.
“If you are pregnant and in need of obstetric care, we encourage you to develop an alternate plan for the birth of your baby with your primary care provider should your birth fall on a day when our services are limited,” said the hospital. “We are working diligently to provide a permanent solution for coverage including continuing to work with our partner hospitals and clinics to resolve this issue. This is an ever-evolving situation and we will provide as much information as possible as it becomes available.”
Mid-Valley isn’t the only local hospital struggling with obstetrics issues.
Confluence Health announced last winter that its doctors soon will no longer provide obstetrics services at North Valley. The ability to provide cesarean sections was a particular concern.
Leaders of Okanogan County’s three hospitals are talking about the possibilities of additional cooperation and possibly designating specializations at each facility.
Mid-Valley Hospital commissioners were briefed March 12 on early discussions by the administrations of Mid-Valley, North Valley and Three Rivers hospitals.
Fisher said the hospital districts are talking about “what it might look like” if the three cooperated even more, perhaps by designating one as an obstetrics center, another as a long-term care and rehabilitation hub, another as a surgery center and so on.
Mid-Valley already provides some services to North Valley, but perhaps there’s room for more, he said. North Valley and Three Rivers share an administrator.
Area hospitals, clinics and doctors also are working on ways to coordinate and provide obstetrics services to patients county-wide, Fisher said.
Dr. Jennifer Thill, Mid-Valley chief medical officer, said doctors are looking at OB care on a county-wide basis, not just by community. Doctors have met separately from the main hospital group.
“We will look at combining services to provide OB care to the county,” she told Mid-Valley commissioners.
