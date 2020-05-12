OKANOGAN – Washington State University Extension for Okanogan County is getting a wireless hot spot under a statewide project in response to COVID-19 and accessibility to broadband service.
The office, 1234 S. Second Ave., was selected as one of an initial 15 locations in Washington to participate in the project.
It provides wireless Internet access in the building parking lot, and is supported locally by the Okanogan County central services (computer) department.
The hot spot is in addition to 15 “drive-fi” hot spots being installed throughout the county by the Okanogan County Public Utility District.
Extension officials said the state hot spot project has a specific emphasis on student access, but is available to all residents. In addition to access for remote learning, it can be used for job searches, telehealth, telework, unemployment filing, census participation and other uses.
Eric Fritts, network analyst with Okanogan County central services, was instrumental in setting up the hotspot hardware and getting the system online, said extension officials.
“The WSU team was a pleasure to work with on this worthwhile project,” he said.
Anticipated Wi-Fi coverage area is 1,000-2,000 feet diameter around each access point. Each location will include network security protocols and promote Gov. Jay Inslee’s social distancing requirements during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“When you log on you will be asked to identify your uses such as education, telehealth, job search or government services,” said Kayla Wells, county extension director. “This information will help determine the important reasons we need to increase broadband availability to homes and businesses in our area.”
This project was launched in collaboration with WSU Extension, Washington State Library and the state Broadband Office. Equipment for the first 15 sites was donated by Microsoft.
Counties participating in the first phase include Asotin, Clallam, Ferry, Garfield, Grant, Grays Harbor, Island, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Pierce, Skamania, Stevens, Wahkiakum and Yakima.
Over the next few weeks, Phase 2 additional sites will be offered at WSU Extension offices, libraries, schools and other locations across the state. Phase 3 is dependent on funding and site selection based on areas of need.
Efforts are underway to identify sites that meet those with the greatest need through a selection process that includes school free and reduced lunch programs data and reported regional unserved access areas.
“We are delighted to offer this free Internet access in our community. COVID-19 has shown a light on how critical broadband is for our economy, educational needs and quality of life for all our residents,” said Wells.
A state drive-in Wi-Fi hot spot locations map, created in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Information Officer and WaTech, will be available at www.driveinwifi.wa.gov. It will be continually updated as new sites are offered across the state.
Although the project does not expand networks to homes or businesses, it does offer an immediate source for Internet in regional locations for the public, students and workers during the COVID-19 emergency, said the extension office.
Project partners and supporters are committed to continuing work beyond this crisis to ensure all in Washington have access to affordable, reliable, redundant broadband and the skills to use it successfully, said the agency.
