PULLMAN - Washington State University Extension have published several new, downloadable guides to inform tree fruit and grain growers about feasible way to grow valuable varieties, combat weeds and more.
They include:
-2019 Cost Estimates of Establishing, Producing and Packing Granny Smith Apples in Washington. Information on determining whether Granny Smith is economical, physical and financial requirements of production, packing and establishment. Written by Karina Gallardo and Suzette Galinato.
-2019 Cost Estimates of Establishing, Producing and Packing Cripps Pink Apples in Washington. Similar information to that of Granny Smith apples, by the same authors.
-Best Management Practices for Managing Herbicide Resistance. Learning to manage herbicide-resistant weeds on the farm using the most effective methods. Written by Doug Finkelnburg, Judit Barroso, Ian Burke, Drew Lyon and Joan Campbell.
-Common Interchangeable Nozzles for Perennial Crop Canopy Sprayers. Selecting the right nozzle can be daunting; the publication explains how to select the best nozzle for the situation. Written by Margaret McCoy, Michelle Miller and Gwen Hoheisel.
-Certificate of Appreciation – Extension. The fillable file helps WSU Extension personnel present awards to those worthy of recognition.
Extension publications are available at the WSU Extension Publications store, https://pubs.extension.wsu.edu/extension-publications.
