WINTHROP — A Facebook Live event to observe the 20th anniversary of the Thirtymile Fire will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10.
The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest will host the free event, which will be available to anyone regardless of whether a person has a Facebook account. The stream can be located on the U.S. Forest Service – Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest Facebook page.
Forest officials said the event will commemorate the fire’s anniversary, and honor and remember firefighters Tom Craven, Karen FitzPatrick, Jessica Johnson and Devin Weaver.
“We invite anyone affected by the Thirtymile Fire or wanting to honor the lives lost to join us in a live broadcast of the commemoration ceremony,” said forest officials.
