OKANOGAN — Members of the Fair Advisory Committee met with county officials to discuss COVID safety protocols and procedures ahead of next week’s fair.
The meeting took place via Zoom on Aug. 31. In attendance were two members of the FAC, fairgrounds Manager Naomie Peasley, Okanogan County Emergency Manager Maurice Goodall, County Commissioner Chris Branch, Okanogan County Public Health Officer Dr. James Wallace and Community Health Director Lauri Jones.
The meeting was utilized to discuss both indoor and outdoor safety precautions, Jones said. Some of these precautions include the requirement that all food vendors wear face coverings and the placement of hand washing/sanitizing stations around the fairgrounds.
“We agreed that the Okanogan County Fair has the opportunity to show the rest of the state how to conduct and event safely,” Jones said. “But it is going to take everyone being mindful of safe practices.”
On Thursday, the FAC had a special meeting where members shared further details from the Aug. 31 meeting with fair superintendents and the public.
FAC Chairman Mike Egerton and Goodall shared some of the current COVID-19 protocols in place. Some of these practices include hourly sanitizing, hand sanitizing stations and signage.
“We want to be safe and we’re doing our best with signage, hand sanitizer, washing,” Egerton said. “The fair is happening, and we will try our best to comply with safe practices. We’ll have people wiping things down and sanitizing them.”
Branch attended the meeting to confirm his support of the fair and clarify that all three commissioners supported green lighting the fair.
“The Okanogan County Fair is a historically treasured social event for the greater Okanogan County community and there should be no question that all three county commissioners support it as such,” Branch said. “We rely heavily on everyone involved, from the exhibitors to the patrons of the Fair, to do their part in taking all the precautions necessary to achieve our goal.”
In other business, the committee:
• Discussed upper weight limits for pigs being held at 290 pounds.
• Learned the Okanogan County Public Utility District installed Wi-Fi in pig barn to ensure a smooth Internet connection for the market sale.
• Learned a tractor and water truck have been established for the fair.
• Discussed last minute items regarding staffing and safety for the fairgrounds
• Heard from Queen Whitney Wilson. She thanked the FAC for their help and work over the past two years.
The next regularly scheduled FAC meeting is at 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at the fairgrounds, 175 Rodeo Trail.
